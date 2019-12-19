Got music and movies? Temple Live does and is more than ready to share, according to one venue official.

Located at 200 N. 11th St., Temple Live is set to host special, one-night-only screenings of movies, as well as live concerts by Skillet, Reckless Kelly and numerous other bands, said Mike Brown of Temple Live. All of these events will be opportunities for area residents and visitors to enjoy some of the best sights and sounds around, he said.

"Last year, the response we received with our winter/holiday movie run was so great," Brown said. "We wanted to make sure and also offer movies again this year. It's really hard to try and squeeze in every holiday favorite, but we feel like the ones we are showing are perfect. They continue to be popular films."

The movies scheduled to please filmgoers of all ages will be the Will Ferrell/Zooey Deschanel comedy, "Elf," tonight; and 2013's animated hit "Frozen" on Friday. The movies will begin at 7 p.m.

"At Temple Live, the movies are popular events for people," Brown said. "It's great to be able to have these for the community."

Brown predicted that Friday's showing of "Frozen" will mirror the audience's excitement that surrounded the "Frozen" screening that took place last year at Temple Live.

"There will be a moment when Elsa, one of the popular characters from 'Frozen,' comes out and sings before the movie, and the kids really love that," he said. "It was so great seeing all of the faces of the little girls light up at that moment last year. It will be another fun time here at Temple Live."

Tickets for each film are $5 and can be purchased at the door. The "Frozen" screening will include photographs with Elsa. Doors for the movie events are set to open at 6:30 p.m.

"Like the movies, we expect our concerts to continue to be popular with people," Brown said. "It's fun having live music here."

No stranger to fans, the busy members of Skillet, Reckless Kelly and Candlebox will keep fans on the edge of their Temple Live seats, he said. Touring to support the recently released "Victorious" album and known for the songs "Monster," "Awake and Alive," "Savior," "A Little More," "Save Me" and "Legendary," Skillet is tapped to perform with set-openers From Ashes to New and Ledger at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, while Reckless Kelly will turn on their amps for the crowd at 8 p.m. March 5.

"This will be Skillet's first time to perform for us here at Temple Live, so that's going to be a special night," Brown said. "Ticket sales are going really, really well for the Skillet show."

Also gaining momentum with ticket-buyers are the Reckless Kelly and Candlebox concerts, which will strive to satisfy longtime fans and new listeners alike, he said.

"They put on a good show, which will be great for people attending," Brown said of the Austin, Texas-based Reckless Kelly, who specialize in Americana, country, alt. country and other musical genres. "The guys in Reckless Kelly are very talented artists. Their show will be a great time and shouldn't be missed.

"And we're excited to announce Candlebox, as well," he added. "They will be performing at 8 p.m. Feb. 20."

Tickets for the Skillet concert range from $35 to $120 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at TempleLive.com. Tickets for the Reckless Kelly gig start at $20, while tickets for Candlebox's appearance range from $22.50 to $50.

Those seeking more information can call (479) 222-6186 and visit the TempleLive Facebook page.

"We're really excited about all of our events," Brown said. "We are hoping to actually double our concert schedule from last year in the near future, so the calendar is going to really start filling up.

"We plan on making some more big announcements about what we'll be bringing in soon," he added. "It's going to be a really good thing for everyone."