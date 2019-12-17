Playing outdoors in the winter is good for children, Linda Inmon, Extension specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), said. Contrary to popular belief, time spent outdoors during the chilly months reduces the spread of infections, builds stronger autoimmune systems and helps develop muscle growth.

“Many parents believe that playing outdoors in the winter causes colds,” she said. “This belief has been passed down through the generations and has become part of our cultural norm. In reality, children can benefit from outdoor play in a number of ways.”

Winter play outdoors reduces the chance of spreading infections indoors. The more time individuals spend indoors, the more time they are exposed to germs in the environment. Dirt, bacteria and other germs commonly circulate through the air vents in a house.

“While indoors, you are rebreathing the germs circulating in the air from the entire family,” Inmon said. “Breathing in fresh air, on the other hand, increases the oxygen in our bodies, which clears out our lungs. Exposure to fresh air also helps keep our white blood cells functioning to fight and kill germs.”

Studies have shown that children who spend more time outdoors build stronger autoimmune systems, as well as a resistance to allergies, she said. A stronger immune system means someone will not get sick as often or need to take antibiotics. Children who spend time outdoors are also less prone to allergies later in life.

Time spent outdoors is the best way for children and youth to get Vitamin D, which is necessary to facilitate bone growth. According to the journal Pediatrics, 70 percent of American children are not getting enough vitamin D, which can lead to a host of health issues.

“Of course, outdoor play also provides children the opportunity to continue the building of their developing muscles,” Inmon said. “Muscle growth does not stop just because it is cold outside.”

While outdoor winter play is encouraged, limitations should be set according to weather conditions, including freezing temperatures, she said. When the temperature drops below minus 16 degrees F, exposed skin will freeze.

Inmon said parents should keep the following tips in mind to ensure children’s safety while playing in cold temperatures:

• Make sure children’s ears, neck, feet and hands are covered. Mittens are helpful in keeping the hands warm because the fingers are closer together, producing necessary heat for warmth.

• Remember the basic rules of layering. The layer closest to the skin should be made of materials such as wool or polyester that fit the body snuggly and wick moisture.

The middle layer should provide insulation and fit close to the body without impairing movement. Fabrics to consider are wool, down or fleece. The outer layer protects from the elements – rain, sleet, snow and wind. It should be heavier, but still allow for easy movement and room for layering. Choose outerwear that is both breathable and waterproof.

•Provide extra layers to children who are outside but not actively engaged in play. They may not be producing enough body heat to keep warm.

• Check on children frequently to make sure they are dry. Ask if they need to come inside for a short break and something warm to drink.

“Relax and allow your children to enjoy playing outdoors during the winter months,” Inmon said. “Joining them in the fun has health benefits for parents as well. Give it a try – you might enjoy it as much as the children.”