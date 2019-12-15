Pam Tillis will perform for a free concert at 9 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Seven Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel, 2416 U.S. 412 in West Siloam Springs, Okla. Those attending must be 21 or older.

Visit PamTillis.com for information.

Three Dog Night will play at 8 p.m. Jan. 16 at Cherokee Casino's Qualla Ballroom, 2416 U.S. 412 in West Siloam Springs, Okla. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the front desk and at WWStickets.showare.com. Those attending must be 21 or older.

Visit ThreeDogNight.com for information.

Tool will play at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the FedEx Forum, 191 Beale St. in Memphis. Tickets start at $36.50 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at FedExForum.com.

Visit ToolBand.com for information.

Korn, Breaking Benjamin and Bones will play at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Way in North Little Rock. Tickets range from $39 to $79 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at SimmonsBankArena.com.

Visit KornOfficial.com, BreakingBenjamin.com and BonesUK.com for information.

Eric Johnson will play at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Cain's Ballroom, 423 N. Main St. in Tulsa. Tickets are $30 and $33 and can be purchased at CainsBallroom.com.

Visit EricJohnson.com for information.

Skillet, From Ashes to New and Ledger will play at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. Tickets are $35 and $45 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at TempleLive.com.

Visit Skillet.com and FromAshesToNew.com for information.

The Who will perform a rescheduled concert at 7:30 p.m. April 27 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. in Dallas. The date originally was set for Sept. 27 but was postponed due to band illness. Tickets for the original date will be honored. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at Ticketmaster.com.

Visit TheWho.com for information.

Kane Brown will play part of the Worldwide Beautiful Tour at 7 p.m. May 9 at the Sprint Center, 1407 Grand Blvd. in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at SprintCenter.com.

Visit KaneBrownMusic.com for information.