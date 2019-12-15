William H. Haynes and Willie Mae Hardin-Haynes are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary from 7-10 p.m Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Elm Grove Community Center at Martin Luther King Park, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith. The couple was married by the late Rev. Clyde Followell.

Mr. Haynes is a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Harding Glass Co. and Rheem Manufacturing after 30-plus years of service. Mrs. Haynes retired from St. Edward Mercy Medical Center after 44 years.

The couple has three sons, William E. Haynes and and Darryl L. Haynes, both of Fort Smith, and Robert H. Haynes (deceased); an adopted daughter, Pauline Dumas of Fort Smith; and six grandchildren.

Family, friends and coworkers are invited to come and celebrate. Gifts are not necessary. Come by, say hello and take home a dinner.