Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Black Christmas — Female students find their Christmas break to be a terrifying experience when they are stalked by a stranger. When the young women learn that their hunter is part of an underground conspiracy, they vow to seek revenge. Stars Cary Elwes, Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, Brittany O'Grady and Madeline Adams. (PG-13)

Jumanji: The Next Level — Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Danny DeVito star in director/co-writer Jake Kasdan's sequel. The characters have returned, but the game is now different. The fueding friends must save one of their own and later escape the game's many dangers. Co-stars Nick Jonas, Awkwafina and Colin Hanks. (PG-13)

Richard Jewel — Director Clint Eastwood revisits a piece of the 1996 Olympics, w here an American security guard discovers a bomb that is about to explode and then later is viewed as a suspect. Stars Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, Paul Walter Hauser, Kathy Bates and Nina Arianda. (R)

Now Playing

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Oscar winner Tom Hanks leads the cast in director Marielle Heller's new biopic/drama about the real-life friendship between TV legend Fred "Mr. Rogers" Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Also stars Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watons and Chris Cooper. (PG)

Abominable — A magical, music-loving Yeti meets a girl and wants to return to his family. (PG)

The Addams Family — Directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon present an animated version of the famous, frightful family and their ghoulish friends. Features the voices of Oscar Issac and Charlize Theron. (PG)

Black and Blue — A young police officer sees corruption among her colleagues. (R)

Charlie's Angels — A young systems engineer becomes a whistle-blower, which results in Charlie's Angels, a trio of skilled crime-fighters, entering the picture to try and save the day. (PG-13)

Dark Waters — A corporate defense attorney agrees to get involved in an environmental lawsuit. The suit claims a chemical company has a long history of dangerous pollution. Stars Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Pullman, Louisa Krause and Sydney Miles. (PG-13)

Doctor Sleep — Trying to forget what happened years ago during "The Shining," Dan (Ewan McGregor), Dan begins spending much of his time and energy trying to protect the girl from the True Knot. The True Knot is a strange cult that hunts children with powers. Also stars Jacob Tremblay. (R)

Ford V Ferrari — American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) fight against corporate interference and other sources of stress to create a revolutionary car for Ford. The two hope to challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. (PG-13)

Frozen II — Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown and Josh Gad lend their voices to this animated sequel, which finds Anna, Elsa and their friends traveling to an ancient land. The friends hope to find the origin of Elsa's powers so they can save their kingdom. (PG)

The Good Liar — Roy (Ian McKellen) has made a lengthy career of pulling cons, but when he meets a rich, intelligent widow named Betty (Helen Mirren), Roy begins to harbor affectionate feelings. Roy thinks the con should be easy, but things change. (R)

Jojo Rabbit — A young boy who is working in Hitler's army discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish individual in their home in this new comedy-drama, which stars Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Scarlett Johansson, Stephen Merchant, Thomasin McKenzie and Roman Griffin Davis. (PG-13)

Joker — Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck, who wants to become a standup comic and make audiences laugh. Arthur ends up suffering at the hand of others and would eventually become an iconic villain in Gotham City. (R)

Knives Out — Director-writer Rian Johnson's new film follows a detective (Daniel Craig), who sets out to uncover the truth about the death of an eccentric, often-volatile family's patriarch. Co-stars Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer and Don Johnson. (PG-13)

Last Christmas — Kate (Emilia Clarke) is a young individual who makes bad decisions. When she accepts the task of being one of Santa's elves in a department store, Kate meets Tom, and a budding romance then seems to be too good to be true. (PG-13)

The Lion King — A young lion prince, who flees his kingdom following a tragic event, will go on to learn about what it means to be brave. (PG)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter, Aurora (Elle Fanning), re-examine their family's complex bonds. The two feel as though they are being pulled in opposite directions. Co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer. (PG)

Midway — Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Aaron Eckhart, Dennis Quaid and Nick Jonas star in director Rolan Emmerich's epic film, which focuses on the Battle of Midway. (PG-13)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation: 30th Anniversary Reissue — The popular comedy from 1989 features Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold, a man determined to make Christmas special for his family and some uninvited relatives. (PG-13)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — A fading actor and his faithful stuntman experience life in 1960s Los Angeles. (R)

Playing with Fire — Tough-talking firefighters meet their match in this new comedy from director Andy Fickman. Instead of dangerous flames or tough-minded adults, this new threat is in the form of three rambunctious children. Stars John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key. (PG)

Playmobil: The Movie — The Playmobil characters are spurred into fast-paced, fun-filled action in this new animated film from director Lino DiSalvo. Inspired by the Playmobil toys. Features the voices of Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Bateman, Daniel Radcliffe, Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor, Kenan Thompson, Dan Navarro and Maddie Taylor. (G)

Queen & Slim — A couple (Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith) on their first date find their conversation interrupted when they are pulled over by a police officer. A dangerous turn throws the two young individuals into unforeseen circumstances. Also stars Indya Moore and Sturgill Simpson. (R)

21 Bridges — Chadwick Boseman ("Black Panther") portrays an embattled detective who is plunged into a wide-scale manhunt in New York City. The hunt involves cop killers and a surprise conspiracy theory, among other factors. Co-stars J.K. Simmons and Sienna Miller. (R)

Zombieland: Double Tap — Evolved zombies do their best to take on Tallahassee, Little Rock, Columbus and Wichita when the battle moves to America's heartland. (R)