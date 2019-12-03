The sight of more than 100 area children and adults interacting to tell "one of the greatest stories" alongside timeless music will be a winning combination for spectator and participant alike, promised one official.

The members of the Western Arkansas Ballet will stage their 34th annual production of "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., and this year's event will be as impressive and meaningful as ever, said Melissa Schoenfeld, executive artistic director for the Western Arkansas Ballet.

"Rehearsals have been great," she said. "We (performed) 'The Nutcracker' at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville Saturday, and it will also be great to come back to Fort Smith on Dec. 14-15. We love doing 'The Nutcracker' here in Fort Smith."

The guest artists for "The Nutcracker" will be Taylor Sambola and Arcadian Broad as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier, respectively. Sambola started her training in ballet while in New Orleans and has studied at the School of American Ballet, Ellison Ballet, the American Ballet Theatre New York, Miami City Ballet, Houston Ballet, the Rock School for Dance Education and Orlando Ballet.

When she was 16, Sambola relocated to Miami and served as a trainee with Miami City Ballet before moving to New York. She worked as a second company member before being named the company apprentice at Orlando Ballet in 2016. Her performances include professional productions of "Giselle," "Swan Lake," Robert Hill's "Romeo & Juliet," Arcadian Broad's "Beauty & the Beast," Val Caniparoli's "A Cinderella Story" and Michael Pink's "Dracula."

Originally from Titusville, Fla., Arcadian Broad started dancing at the age of 9 in jazz, hip-hop and tap styles, among others. After turning 16, he was hired as a professional dancer with Orlando Ballet and under the direction of Robert Hill, he became the youngest person hired in the company's history to date.

Following his eight-season stint with Orlando Ballet, Broad joined the Cincinnati Ballet earlier this year and has performed principal roles in "Romeo & Juliet," "Coppelia," "Hansel and Gretel," "Swan Lake," "The Firebird," "Carmina Burana," Twyla Tharps' "Sinatra Suite," Septime Webre's "Wizard of Oz" and Jermone Robbins' "Fancy Free." He also has appeared on TV's "The Ellen Show," "America's Got Talent," "So You Think You Can Dance" and more.

"The guest artists were also here with us two years ago, and they are wonderful onstage and off; they're so great with the kids," Schoenfeld said. "Having the guest artists around, it's great for our company."

The Sugar Plum Fairy is the benevolent ruler of the Kingdom of Sweets and is the individual who greets Clara and the Nutcracker Prince. She also is set to join Cavalier to perform the pas de deux known as "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," which is one of many highlights to be found in the upcoming production, Schoenfeld said.

"With 'The Nutcracker,' it centers around Christmas eve, and just watching the kids telling the story through ballet, that is rewarding," she said. "I remind the kids and tell them, 'You have to portray your part. You are telling a part of a bigger story.' They are taking their responsibilities seriously.

"And the kids love doing 'The Nutcracker,'" Schoenfeld added. "I will see them throughout the year, and they tell me, 'We can't wait to do it.' It's exciting for everyone."

Tickets for "The Nutcracker" are $25 for adults and $15 for children and students with valid ID. Tickets can be purchased at WaBallet.org. Those seeking more information can call (479) 785-0152, email info@WaBallet.org or visit the Western Arkansas Ballet Facebook page.