Photo #1: Artists gather around the refreshment table during the 2018

Holiday Market.

Photographer: Vonda Norwood.

Photo #2: Future School Art Club students work hard to create handmade

sketchbooks and journals for the upcoming CAE Holiday Market.

Photographer: Jesse Medeiros

Bands of red and white clay are twisted and curled, fired and varnished. The resulting candy canes are tinier than the size of a fingernail; their fragile existence gently kept in a small glass vial filled with snow-like glitter.

“These polymer clay charms work as a great necklace piece or ornament,” says artist Suzanne Mahaffey as she’s molds another piece of clay between her fingers.

Around this time of year, local artists like Mahaffey begin prepping for the annual Holiday Market at the Center For Art & Education, which sells artwork and artisan goods ranging from specialty jams and Christmas cards to full scale original paintings and drawings.

“I enjoy buying local art, handmade really does make a difference,” says Jane Owen, executive director of CAE, “Instead of having something on your wall that lots of other people own, you could buy something one-of-a-kind, that goes to supporting local individuals rather than large corporations. It’s one of the reasons our Holiday Market first began.”

For the Art Club at the Future School of Fort Smith, this could not be more true. The CAE Holiday Market not only allows them a way to practice their bookbinding skills, but also, all proceeds from the sales of their handmade sketchbooks and journals will go to fundraising for future art museum field trips.

“The event is just one way of giving back to our local artists who help us throughout the year.” Owen states, “Their involvement allows us to give more artistic experiences to our community.”

Event starts this week

CAE’s Holiday Market will be open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. During this special event, the Studio Gallery is immersed in artwork all around. Holiday tunes and the smell of hot cocoa linger in the air as artists draw or paint at their booths.

Numerous artists and artisans will be on display including: pastelworks and paintings by Julie Mayser, Pamela Boulden, Marti Corff, Beulah Vincent, James Connor, Sandra Dixon, Rannia Assadi, Karen Brannon, Wanda Granderson, Ed Importante, David Whitt, and Charlotte Lockhart; screenprints and monoprints by J. L. Medeiros; custom made artisan goods by Janice Blackburn; handmade jewelry by Ashley Bryant of Bijoux Boutique; and intricate drawings by B. Duncan and Hannah Jeremiah.

Holiday Market is an artistic experience in itself. It’s a place to shop and look around, but also a place to grab a light refreshment, talk to artists, and take in the festive spirit. Also, for the artist on your list, CAE has gift certificates available for purchase.

This year, the Center For Art & Education offers parents and children a chance to visit with Santa Claus and capture that perfect holiday moment.

Pictures with Santa will be taken during Holiday Market on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. In addition, kids will receive a $20 Gift Certificate that can be used for spring break art camp, summer art camp, children’s theater, or a home-school and after-school art class. For those wishing to make their holiday more memorable, stop by CAE for this annual event, located at 104 N. 13th St. in Van Buren.

This column is produced by the River Valley Arts Coalition, whose mission is to inform citizens and visitors of the available fine art exhibition and education opportunities in Fort Smith and surrounding region. We also want to tell the stories of the people who make the local art scene such a vibrant and important part of our community. To send comments or for more information on the River Valley Arts Coalition contact lmeluso@fsram.org.