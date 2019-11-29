Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Knives Out — Director-writer Rian Johnson's new film follows a detective (Daniel Craig), who sets out to uncover the truth about the death of an eccentric, often-volatile family's patriarch. Co-stars Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfeld and Frank Oz. (PG-13)

Now Playing

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Oscar winner Tom Hanks leads the cast in director Marielle Heller's new biopic/drama about the real-life friendship between TV legend Fred "Mr. Rogers" Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Also stars Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watons, Chris Cooper, Tammy Blanchard, Kelley Davis and Maryann Plunkett. (PG)

Abominable — A magical, music-loving Yeti meets a girl and wants to return to his family. (PG)

The Addams Family — Directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon present an animated version of the famous, frightful family and their ghoulish friends. Features the voices of Oscar Issac, Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz. (PG)

Arctic Dogs — Swifty is an arctic fox, who works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service in this new animated feature from director Aaron Woodley. Swifty harbors dreams that are bigger than his day job. He just wants to be Top Dog, a star husky courrier. Features the voices of Jeremy Renner, Anjelica Huston, John Cleese and Heidi Klum. (PG)

Charlie's Angels — Elizabeth Banks wrote, directs and stars in this new film, which also features Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska. A young systems engineer becomes a whistle-blower, which results in Charlie's Angels, a trio of skilled crime-fighters, entering the picture to try and save the day. Co-stars Djimon Hounsou, Patrick Stewart, Chris Pang and Sam Clafin. (PG-13)

Countdown — A nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment when someone will die. She is given three days to find a way to save her own life. (PG-13)

Doctor Sleep — Trying to forget what happened years ago during "The Shining," Dan (Ewan McGregor), now an adult, meets a young girl (Rebecca Ferguson) who possesses similar powers in this Stephen King story. Dan begins spending much of his time and energy trying to protect the girl from the True Knot, a strange cult that hunts children with powers. Also stars Jacob Tremblay. (R)

Ford V Ferrari — American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) fight against corporate interference and other sources of stress to create a revolutionary car for Ford. The two hope to challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Co-stars Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas and JJ Field. (PG-13)

Frozen II — Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown and Josh Gad lend their voices to this animated sequel, which finds Anna, Elsa and their friends traveling to an ancient land. The friends hope to find the origin of Elsa's powers so they can save their kingdom. Also features the voices of Jason Ritter, Santino Fontana, Ciaran Hinds, Rachel Matthews, Alfred Molina and Martha Plimpton. (PG)

The Good Liar — Roy (Ian McKellen) has made a lengthy career of pulling cons, but when he meets a rich, intelligent widow named Betty (Helen Mirren), Roy begins to harbor affectionate feelings. Roy thinks the con should be easy, but Betty's honesty and warm words and actions for Roy begin to change things. Co-stars Lily Dodsworth-Evans, Mark Lewis Jones, Russell Tovey and Patrick Godfrey. (R)

Harriet — The story of Harriet Tubman and how she escaped from slavery and became into one of America's greatest heroes are examined in this new film, which stars Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Clarke Peters, Joe Alwyn, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Nick Basta and Janelle Monae. Tubman's strength and courage would help her see hundreds of slaves find freedom. (PG-13)

Jojo Rabbit — A young boy who is working in Hitler's army discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish individual in their home in this new comedy-drama, which stars Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Scarlett Johansson, Stephen Merchant, Thomasin McKenzie and Roman Griffin Davis. (PG-13)

Joker — Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck, who wants to become a standup comic and make audiences laugh. Arthur ends up suffering at the hand of others and would eventually become an iconic villain in Gotham City. (R)

Last Christmas — Kate (Emilia Clarke) is a young individual who makes bad decisions. When she accepts the task of being one of Santa's elves in a department store, Kate meets Tom, and a budding romance then seems to be too good to be true. (PG-13)

The Lion King — A young lion prince, who flees his kingdom following a tragic event, will go on to learn about what it means to be brave. (PG)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter, Aurora (Elle Fanning), re-examine their family's complex bonds. The two feel as though they are being pulled in opposite directions via unexpected allies and a new, mysterious force. Co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer. (PG)

Midway — Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Ed Skrein, Dennis Quaid and Nick Jonas star in director Rolan Emmerich's epic film, which focuses on the Battle of Midway. The leaders and sailors who fought during that crucial struggle retell their stories. (PG-13)

Playing with Fire — Firefighters who think they comprise a rugged, unbeatable group seemingly meet their match in this new comedy from director Andy Fickman. Instead of dangerous flames or tough-minded adults, this new threat is in the form of three rambunctious children. Stars John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Judy Greer and Brianna Hildebrand. (PG)

Terminator: Dark Fate — Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger return in the latest entry in the franchise, with Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human working to protect a young girl. The girl has become the target of a relentless, modified Terminator from the future. (R)

21 Bridges — Chadwick Boseman ("Black Panther") portrays an embattled detective who is plunged into a wide-scale manhunt in New York City. The hunt involves cop killers and a surprise conspiracy theory, among other factors. Co-stars J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, Keith David, Andre Cherry, Stephan James and Jamie Neumann. (R)

Zombieland: Double Tap — Evolved zombies do their best to take on Tallahassee, Little Rock, Columbus and Wichita when the battle moves to America's heartland. The snarky survivors wrestle with their murderous opponents and, at times, with each other. (R)