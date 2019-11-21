A gardener's passion for caring for plants doesn't stop when wintry weather arrives. We still need nature, even indoors.

So during the winter, some of us fuel our addiction by adding more houseplants. While they don't require weeding and use less water and food, these living, breathing "creatures" of Mother Nature need our attention which is rewarded with beautiful green foliage and even some flowers.

My sister Rosemary and I recently spent time visiting garden centers that were loaded with tropicals and houseplants. And the feeling was reminiscent of kids in a candy store.

Because we recognize our weakness, we left checkbooks and credit cards at home and carried only a couple of dollars in cash.

Plants not only provide touches of beauty indoors, but many are known to clean the air. Back in the 1980s, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) researched ways to clean air in space stations. The results suggested that, in addition to absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen through photosynthesis, some indoor plants provided a natural way to remove toxic agents such as benzene, formaldehyde and trichloroethylene from the air.

Since then, many of us include some of these plants indoors, especially those that are easy to grow.

Among the "clean air" temptations we found were:

• Sansevieria, also called snake plant and mother-in-law's tongue. Some varieties have long blade-like leaves while others are short with wide leaves. In addition to absorbing indoor pollutants, this plant is credited with releasing oxygen in the air at night, making it ideal for the bedroom. These are long-lived plants, mine was shared by a friend who received it from her mother-in-law more than 40 years ago. It does produce small, white flowers but blooming is rare.

• Spathiphyllum, also called peace lily. It has broad, dark green leaves and charming, white calla-like flowers on tall stems above the foliage. Some say if grown in the bathroom, it can reduce mold spores and mildew and can absorb harmful vapors from alcohol and acetone. It also works well in the den where it cleans the air while the gardener sits back and reads or watches TV.

• Chlorophytum, more commonly known as spider or airplane plant. It is typically grown in hanging baskets because of its gracefully arching leaves and stems that jet from the plant and carry baby plantlets on it.

• Dracaena, also called dragon plant, corn plant or ribbon plant. Colorful strap-like foliage enhances both the large tree-like varieties and the small bushy plants. They can eventually reach 6 feet tall.

• Ficus has many varieties. These include Benjamina fig, known for its variegated foliage; rubber plant with large (8-12 inch long and 4-6 inch wide) leaves that unfurl from red sheaths; fiddle leaf fig which boasts large (15-inch-lng and 10-inches wide), dark green leaves that form the vague outline of a fiddle or violin; and Allui with willowy dark green foliage.

The list goes on and on. So next week, we'll continue this shopping spree. Some are favorites, some bring back memories of mothers and grandmothers, and some are just too beautiful to resist.

At one time or another, most of us have played caretaker to many of these plants and have lost many — and will continue to do so. Not to worry. Just repeat after me the words of long-time professor and gardening mentor Gerald Klingaman: "If you aren't killing plants, you aren't really gardening."

And before you buy, do your homework by reading the label or Googling the plant for information.

Some general guidelines for healthy indoor plants include bright, indirect sunlight, temperatures between 65-75 degrees that do not fluctuate due to drafts near doorways or heating. And, do not overwater. Most plants need to dry out between watering, so make sure your pots have drainage. If you are not sure whether your plant needs water, stick a finger in the top inch or two of soil. If it's very dry, then water well.

And, if it is a gift, always check out whether it is a potential danger to children and animals. Sometimes it is hard to believe that a beautiful plant can be poisonous.

Did we return home with new houseplants? As genuine plantaholics, we're not telling!

Next week, the topic will be: Neither snow nor rain can stop a gardener.

Lucy Fry of Fort Smith is a level 4 Master Gardener and writes the area Master Gardener newsletter. Her column, Gardening for the Record, runs weekly in the Times Record. Send questions to GardeningForTheRecord@gmail.com.