With the time between the release of DC's live-action superhero films seeing like an eternity, a new animated "Wonder Woman" movie is here to save the day.

As fans test their patience waiting for "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" to swoop into theaters next year, the new Bluray/DVD combo, "Wonder Woman — Bloodlines" is a really good way for viewers to get that super-powered, crime-fighting fix. Helmed by co-directors Justin Copeland and Sam Liu and rated PG-13 (for some strong violence and adult language), the 83-minute "Wonder Woman — Bloodlines" boasts eye-pleasing, often-hypnotic animation, as well as terrific voice-acting efforts and an engaging story with character development, action and a twist or three.

Following a brief origin segment that finds Steve Trevor (Jeffrey Donovan) battling Steppenwolf's sinister parademons before meeting Wonder Woman (Rosario Dawson) for the first time, "Bloodlines" really gets rolling with the interactions between Wonder Woman and a pouty, troubled teenager named Vanessa (Marie Avgeropoulos). Banned from her own people of Amazon, Wonder Woman works to fit in with humans, feeling drawn to be a parental figure to Vanessa.

At first, Vanessa's reactions are to be a little distant and frequently silent. The friendship between Vanessa's mother and Wonder Woman grows, as does Vanessa's resentment of the two's bond. Later, that resentment blooms into Vanessa wishing to be a polar opposite to the good-hearted, law-abiding Wonder Woman.

Adding complications to the mix are the conniving Cheetah (Kimberly Brooks), one of Wonder Woman's best-known — and possibly fiercest — villains. Dr. Cyber (Mozhan Marno) also appears from the quiet shadows to spread fear and initiate chaos from time to time.

One who always delivers the artistic goods, Rosario Dawson has a voice that is perfect for Wonder Woman, bringing a cool confidence and slight touch of vulnerability to the iconic Amazon warrior throughout "Bloodlines." Dawson's voice has aural chemistry with the other voice actors, particularly with Avgeropoulos, Donovan and Brooks.

It shouldn't be a surprise that some incredible action sequences are tucked inside "Wonder Woman — Bloodlines." DC long has been known for creating some of the best fight scenes both in their live-action films and in the animated releases, and "Bloodlines" isn't an exception. Bystanding characters begin to doubt that Wonder Woman can hold her own against the film's new threats. That uncertainty no doubt will spill out into the minds of viewers, as well.

"Wonder Woman — Bloodlines" might not be the greatest animated DC movie to date, but it doesn't have to be, truth be told. It never pretends to be something it isn't, but instead, embodies a tense, fun journey where heroes and villains collide.

Final grade: B+