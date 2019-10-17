Some jokes don't fly in "The Addams Family," but what does strike the funny bone in the new animated film is spook-tacular, laugh-out-loud fun.

Rated PG and directed by Greg Tierman and Conrad Vernon, the 87-minute movie starts off as a prequel of sorts centering around Morticia (Charlize Theron) and Gomez Addams (Oscar Isaac). After saying "yes" to each other in sickness, health and death during an outdoor, night-time wedding, the two decide to start a family inside an abandoned house atop a giant hill. Fast forward to a lucky 13 years later for them, they now have two children and a towering butler named Lurch (Conrad Vernon).

The scene where Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) employs his not-so-tuneful singing and dancing to crash the musical performance of teenagers in the downtown square is among a high point in the movie, as is the second Morticia realizes daughter Wednesday (Chloe Grace Moretz) begins wearing ... horror of all horrors for a ghoulish, glass-is-always-half-empty girl ... a pink-colored hair barrette near her left ear. Morticia's reaction, and the reaction of a small, winged creature that happens a few seconds later, is comedy gold.

Morticia and Gomez's other child, the portly, semi-pyromaniac Pugsley (Finn Woflhard), also struggles with his identity within the nocturnal family. Pugsley is being groomed by his parents and others for his coming-of-age ceremony, which calls for a child to enter adulthood by performing a dance with a curved, antique saber and growing, within seconds, a full beard.

Rapper/actor Snoop Dogg voices the It character, the family's cousin who loves sunglasses, snug bowler hats and bouncing, fast-running cars that are the size of a boat. Other actors lending their voices to the high-jinx activities include Bette Midler, Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara, Tituss Burgess, Allison Janney and Jennifer Lewis.

There's a small sense of emptiness felt in parts of "The Addams Family" — the bullying of Wednesday's best friend (Elsie Fisher) via intrusive hands and acidic words of an obnoxious classmate begs for more closure, and more should be revealed about the Addams' extended family members — yet the moments that do work within "The Addams Family" will captivate a most willing audience.

Final grade: B