It's won Grammy and Tony awards, has been popular with fans for five years and it features real-life highlights from one woman's pioneering journey into the music industry, according to one official.

The Broadway show is "Beautiful — The Carole King Musical" and it will be seen and heard beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Alma Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St. in Alma. The melody-heavy production will feature string of pop classics that were penned by King and made famous by King and other singers and groups, said Teresa Schlabach, executive director for the Alma Performing Arts Center.

"I love Carole King,” she said. "It’s a lot of fun, it's high-energy and it’s family friendly.

"And I think a lot of people will be surprised when they find out how many songs Carole King wrote for other bands and other artists," Schlabach added. "She started writing when she was 15. Her life is incredible."

Known for the songs "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman," "It's Too Late," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" and "Nightingale," King was inducted alongside her songwriting partner, Gerry Goffin, into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. The Manhattan native also was recognized for her artistic achievements and influence at the annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in 2015.

King was only 17 when she wrote her first No. 1 hit, "Will You Love Me Tomorrow?" She and her then-husband, Coggin, wrote the song for The Shirelles, and the song later became a frequently covered song via remakes by Laura Branigan and Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferry.

Other songs created by King include "Chains" (The Beatles, 1963); "Into Something Good" (Herman's Hermits, 1964); "Take Good Care of My Baby" (Bobby Vee, 1961); "The Loco-Motion" (Grand Funk Railroad and Kylie Minogue); "Don't Bring Me Down" (The Animals, 1966); and "Up on the Roof" (The Drifters, 1962). Aretha Franklin's version of "Natural Woman" became a staple, and James Taylor's version of King's "You've Got a Friend" landed on the No. 1 spot on Billboard's chart.

King's 1971 solo album, "Tapestry," garnered four Grammy Awards, which was a first for a female writer/artist. Those Grammy Awards were for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance.

To date, King has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and her "Tapestry" LP was the best-selling album buy a female artist for more than 25 years, according to King's official website, CaroleKing.com. "Tapestry" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998, and King herself was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987.

The following year, King and Goffin were given the National Academy of Songwriters' Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2012, King became the first female to be awarded the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. King's memoir, "A Natural Woman," was published in 2012 and debuted at No. 6 on the New York Times best-seller list.

"Beautiful — The Carole King Musical" will be one of "several" events to see and hear at the Alma Performing Arts Center, Schlabach said.

"After expenses with the shows, the money from this goes to scholarships for kids who are continuing their education," she said. "It’s a great way to help out the scholarships, and it’s a great way to see people you normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to see.

"And it's all in our backyard for the community, so please don’t forget the backyard," Schlabach said. "Everyone can enjoy this."

Tickets for "Beautiful — The Carole King Musical" are $39 and $48 and can be purchased at the Alma PAC Box Office, by calling (479) 632-2129 and at AlmaPAC.org. Admission also is by Alma PAC season ticket.

Those seeking more information on the production can visit BeautifulOnBroadway.com for information.

"If you haven’t seen the show, and if you are only going to see one musical this year, then 'Beautiful — The Carole King Musical' is it," Schlabach said. "Anyone who missed it earlier in Fayetteville can now come see it with us."