It's still the best film of 2019 so far, and it's finally out on DVD, Bluray and 4K video.

"Yesterday," the enthralling drama-comedy about a struggling singer-songwriter (Himesh Patel) who is the only person on the planet who remembers The Beatles, still is a marvel to see and hear on the home-video format. It's better than the still-good "Rocketman" biopic about Sir Elton John, and it's possibly even greater than last year's best movie, the Queen/Freddie Mercury-centered "Bohemian Rhapsody."

It's nothing short of astonishing what "Yesterday" achieves, and it does so without trying too hard and, quite magically, without leaning too heavily on the music of The Beatles. There's Beatles music in director Danny Boyle's film, without a doubt, but it's Patel as Jack Malik, and his co-stars Lily James and Joel Fry, who occupy the top spot on the marquee. James stars as Jack's best friend and unofficial tour manager, while Fry portrays Rocky, a goofy, sometimes-responsible, always-likeable friend to Jack.

Real-life pop star Ed Sheeran and actor/TV show host James Corden both get some crowd-pleasing screen time. Sheeran portrays himself, one of the most acclaimed and popular musicians who immediately notices the immense quality of Jack's songs. Sheeran also notices how quickly Jack is able to crank out five-star songs, something that makes Jack slightly nervous.

Corden's presence will summon laughs when an interview with Jack takes a sharp left turn, but it's Lily James who almost steals the show throughout "Yesterday." James, whose character Ellie begins to feel her heart travel from the Friend Zone into something more special with Jack, beams in every scene. Smart, funny, supportive and loyal to the bitter end, Ellie has been friends with Jack since childhood, and she's that friend we all wish we had in school. To call James "perfectly cast" in "Yesterday" would almost be an understatement.

Only Kate McKinnon's character — a greedy, annoying, not-as-funny-as-she-thinks music industry executive who might blink only three times in the film — falls flat in "Yesterday." Mercifully, McKinnon's scenes are kept to a bare minimum and don't have enough power deflate the movie's magic.

Maybe films like "Yesterday," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and the Bruce Springsteen-flavored "Blinded by the Light" will be the first of several waves of music-based films to hit theaters. Here in the real world, where The Beatles can no longer record or tour together as a band, "Yesterday," for this writer, is one bright, warm ray of hope.

Final grade: A+