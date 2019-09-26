"Massard Prairie: History and Restoration" will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. As one of three naturally occurring prairies located near Fort Smith, Massard Prairie was first described in Thomas Nuttall’s "A Journal of Travels into the Arkansas Territory During the Year 1819." Nuttall, a pre-eminent and far-ranging field naturalist, participated in the early scientific exploration of Arkansas and is remembered both for identifying a number of the state’s plants and for his description of early Arkansas life. Remnants of the Massard Prairie that once covered more than 10,000 acres in western Arkansas still exist at Ben Geren Golf Course, where a restoration project, headed by Park Administrator Jay Randolph, is underway to bring back the native grasses, wildflowers and wildlife of the original ecosystem.

Attendees can help celebrate the bicentennial of Nuttall's visit to Arkansas and learn more about the history of Massard Prairie and the restoration project from Randolph during the program. For information on this or any of the Library’s free programs, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org