The Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road in Fort Smith, will hold a Women's Basic Archery Class from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Women are encouraged to join Arkansas Game and Fish Commission staff for an introduction to archery class. Participants will learn proper form and practice shooting bows in our archery range and look at the equipment used for hunting with a bow. The class will include shooting at inside basic targets and outside 3D targets.

For information, visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.