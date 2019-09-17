Violence tries to be top dog in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," but it's Keanu Reeves who emerges as the movie's hero.

Directed by Chad Stahelski and now available in DVD, Bluray and 4K formats, "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" finds Reeves playing the title character, a flawed, highly skilled assassin who is on the run after a $14 million price tag is placed upon his head. And it's the often-mocked actor who stands as the metaphorical glue that holds the R-rated action flick together. Forget Reeves' goofy turn in "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure." In the third "John Wick" entry, Reeves is a convincing powerhouse to be feared by his character's enemies and respected by viewers.

Giving every other action movie of the last 10 years a run for their creative dollar, "John Wick: Chapter 3" treats audience members to some stunning stunt work. And the fact that Reeves performs most of his own stunts racks up bonus points. Watching Reeves be thrown, punched and kicked into more than two dozen large sheets of glass and display cases during the fight scenes is, oddly, mesmerizing. Most of these moments are bloodless and have a way of adding weight to the movie's fast-paced segments.

The magnetic Ian McShane ("Deadwood: The Movie") turns in a near-peerless performance as Winston, a fierce-looking, gun-carrying businessman who reigns supreme over his gargantuan hotel. Looking and sounding like Al Pacino and possessing the sly, cool attitude of 1990s-era Gary Oldman, McShane is a natural while interacting with Reeves in several scenes.

Also providing solid support to Reeves are co-stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick and Asia Kate Dillon, whose characters are all-too-well acquainted with various weapons and double-dealing antics.

At times, there's a bit too much gore in "John Wick: Chapter 3" — the viewer will see way too many characters be shot at point-blank range just past the movie's midway point. But when the film is brave enough to avoid relying solely on the blood and gunfire, it hits the target with wonderful, rewarding ease.

Final grade: B