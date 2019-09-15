Births



Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:





Shonda Riley and David Cheely of Greenwood, a girl, Aug. 26.





Callie and Cody Whittaker of Alma, a boy, Aug. 27.





Casey and Craig Williams of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 27.





Kendra Poe of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 27.





Danity Trotter of Hackett, a girl, Aug. 27.





Brittney and Gregory Sivils, of Alma, a boy, Aug. 27.





Whitney and Aquiles Hernandez of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 27.





Samantha Allbaugh of Clarksville, a boy, Aug. 27.





Crystal Wolfe of Pocola, a girl, Aug. 27.





Madelynn Conaway of Alma, a girl, Aug. 27.





Brandy Chambers of Muldrow, a boy, Aug. 27.





Sheaonna Eudey and Christopher Albin of Greenwood, a girl, Aug. 28.





Kyann Brown and Joshue Kell of Alma, a girl, Aug. 28.





Lavodia Webber and Levi Telckk of Barling, a girl, Aug. 28.





Ela Carter of Paris, a boy, Aug. 28.





Diana Barroso and Andy Corona of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 28.





Hannah and Clint Bartholomew of Sallisaw, a boy, Aug. 28.





Marcella Eaton and Dakota Killian of Spiro, a girl, Aug. 28.





Ariel Fagan and Lance Wheeler of Alma, a girl, Aug. 28.





Stephanie and Jace Landthrip of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 28.





Ashlie Mena Hernandez of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 28.





Brittany Noblett and Jason Kosier of Barling, a girl, Aug. 29.





Victoria Torres of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 29.





Guide-Light and Michael Falcon of Van Buren, a girl, Aug. 29.





Jocelyn and Ronald Adkins of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 29.





Kaydee Jones of Van Buren, a boy, Aug. 29.





Alexis and Zachary Sawyer of Greenwood, a girl, Aug. 29.





Callie and Jubal Smith of Paris, a boy, Aug. 29.





Emillie and Captilles Vick of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 29.





Lauren and Dallas Smith of Alma, a boy, Aug. 30.





Gina Barrick and Trenton Wilson of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 30.





Destanie Perkins and Dre Feimster of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 30.





Samantha and Christopher Bailey of Lavaca, a girl, Aug. 30.





Stephany and Erik Giron of Van Buren, a girl, Aug. 30.





Alexis Thurby and Eric Mason of Barling, a boy, Aug. 30.





Sony Sun and Piphorp Kouy of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 30.





Autumn and Cody Maxwell of Sallisaw, a girl, Aug. 30.





Susannah and Justin Hays of Alma, a girl, Aug. 30.





Marysia Gann and Joseph Thomas-Reed of Roland, a boy, Aug. 30.





Megan and Austin Mathews of Magazine, a girl, Aug. 31.





Jessica Nelsen of Mountainburg, a boy, Aug. 31.





Joely Houston and Braeden Rofkahr of Ozark, a boy, Aug. 31.





Melissa Dunn and Logan Rose of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 31.





Halona Stout and Joshua Stamps of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 1.





Stephanie Morgan of Mountainburg, a boy, Sept. 2.





Grecia and Andrew Kalua of Roland, a boy, Sept. 2.





Andrea Sifuentes and Michael Nuzzi of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 2.





Lucy Kranja and Antony Mwangi of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 2.





Autumn and Brandon Loudermilk of Hartford, a boy, Sept. 2.





Brooke and Jimmy Hamilton of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 2.





Christina and Justin Johnson of Lavaca, a boy, Sept. 2.





Heather and Devin Griffin of Fort Smith, a girl, Sept. 2.





Macy and Dylan Griffiths of Hartford, a girl, Sept. 2.





Marriages



The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:





Jeffrey Gould, 28, and Lauren Gibson, 29, both of Hamilton, Va.





Keith Rakestraw, 21, and Brittany Polhemus, 23, both of Fort Smith.





Grant Meltzer, 33, and Chelsea Jones, 29, both of Norman, Okla.





Ryan Dodson, 30, of Greenwood and Tori Leverette, 26, of Van Buren.





Theodore Steele, 67, of Raytown, Mo., and Emily Hedrick, 41, of Fort Smith.





Reece Vaughan, 25, and Brooke Floyd, 26, both of Huntington.





Paul Karns, 42, and Alisha Johnson, 34, both of Lavaca.





Robert Dow Jr., 31, and Robi Nunes, 35, both of Lavaca.





Dustin Sears, 38, and Jeniffer Brinkerhoff, 26, both of Fort Smith.





Adam Shepherd, 34, and Laura Gabbard, 36, both of Greenwood.





Narada Henderson, 37, and Kelly Atchison, 47, both of Beggs, Okla.





David Tharp, 33, and Kristyle Harvell, 35, both of Fort Smith.





Tomas Briones, 47, and Eron Villarreal, 54, both of Tulsa.





Travis Brandon, 39, and Julia Newby, 32, both of Fort Smith.





James Sallee, 71, and Shavanna Staples, 34, both of Wagoner, Okla.





Jackson Lemaster, 25, and Marisa Hubbs, 22, both of Fort Smith.





Aaron Leftwich, 33, and Tabitha Williams, 31, both of Fort Smith.





Marcus Whitaker, 36, and Erika Maxwell, 41, both of Muskogee, Okla.





Xung Van Pham, 73, and Phuong Nguyen, 47, both of Fort Smith.





Sean Slack, 32, and Elizabeth Westerman, 30, both of Roland.





Craig Taylor, 49, and Angela Freeman, 47, both of Fort Smith.





Luke Ottenbacher, 31, and Tara Looney, 31, both of Muskogee, Okla.





Brent Sparks, 59, and Jackie Kelley, 60, both of Tecumseh, Okla.





Kyle Kremers, 25, of Pocola and Emily Black, 23, of Waldron.





John Schneider, 45, of Spiro and Jennifer English, 44, of Fort Smith.





Nathan Voss, 30, and Mykaela Sparks, 23, both of Fort Smith.





Michael Russell, 25, and Barbara Bush, 28, both of Alma.





Jacob Boyce, 22, and Brittany Honeycutt, 21, both of Barling.







The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:





Freddy Neighbors, 35, and and Jody Flippin, 34, both of Cedarville.





Bill Lookadoo, 22, and Kasey Denham, 22, both of Van Buren.





Dustin White, 29, and Stacia Harrison, 29, both of Atoka.





Dakota Perceful, 32, and Emilee Swearingin, 22, of Van Buren.