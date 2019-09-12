The 29th annual Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Festival will be Friday at Harry E. Kelley Park, 121 Riverfront Drive. The all-ages event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature performances by Mr. Sipp, Jerry Forney, Tom Ware & Lacey Thomas, The Halfway Crooks and others.

Tickets are $15 each or $25 for two tickets and can be purchased at RiverfrontBluesFest.org and at EventBrite.com. Tickets also will be sold at the gate. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Visit the Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Festival Facebook page for information.