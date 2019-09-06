Fort Smith Retired Teachers Association sets meetings

The Fort Smith Retired Teachers Association will begin monthly meetings Sept. 12. The meetings will be the second Thursday of each month at Central Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith, 2901 Rogers Ave. The meetings begin at 1 p.m. with a social time, followed by the meeting at 1:30 p.m.

On Sept. 12, Donna Morey, executive director from ARTA, will give updates on state issues and Matt Hughes will provide insurance updates.

Other monthly meetings will feature the following programs:

• Oct. 10: Area legislators will be on hand for a "meet and greet," and Bill Hollenbeck will speak on security in area schools.

• Nov. 14: Dianna Curry from the Fort Smith Public Library will speak on genealogy.

• Dec. 12: Christmas party at Goddard United Methodist Church.

• Feb. 13: Dennis Sbanotto will speak on elder law pertaining to wills, trusts, deeds, asset protection and scams.

• March 12: Jenna Siebenmorgen, registered nutritionist at Mercy Fort Smith, will speak about nutrition and its impact on seniors.

• April 9: Whitney Young, LPN/rehab liaison at Baptist Health — Fort Smith, will speak on strokes: their symptoms and treatment.

• May 14: District meeting (location TBA).

Reunion

The Northside High School class of ‘79 reunion is planned Oct. 11-12. For information and registration, visit northside79.com.

Names of Note

Aubrey Barnes of Greenwood recently received a presidential scholarship from Arkansas Tech University for the fall 2019 semester.

