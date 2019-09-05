Adrian Legg, Chris Smither, Terri Hendrix, Lloyd Maines and Northwest Arkansas' own Trout Fishing in America will be making music fans smile over the next few months.

These musical artists and others will comprise the Artist Audience Community Live (AACL) performance season, an annual series that strives to bring in "some of the best-of-the-best singers, songwriters and musicians," said Rob Goodfellow, president for the concert series. Each concert, which is held at the 801 Media Center, 801 North A St., which serves as an "intimate" venue where fans and new listeners can fully experience the talent of the performers, he said.

"We are thrilled about the season," Goodfellow said. "This marks our 20th season of bringing world-class, live music and entertainment to the Arkansas river valley."

Tom Ware, production manager for AACL, said the 2019-20 lineup will be "as exciting and diverse" as the schedules from previous years.

"Our mission is to provide excellence and diversity," he said. "And the 801 Media Center is a great venue."

Following is a list of AACL 2019-20 concerts:

• John Jorgenson — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Jorgenson has been praised for his abilities in gypsy jazz and numerous other musical genres and has toured with Elton John off and on since the 1990s. Jorgenson also has worked with Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, Roy Orbison, The Hellcats, former Byrds bassist-singer Chris Hillman, Earl Scruggs and others.

Visit JohnJorgenson.com for information.

• Trout Fishing in America — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Nominated for four Grammy Awards and a favorite of children, teenagers and adults alike, Trout Fishing in America is comprised of singer-guitarist Ezra Idlet and singer-bassist Keith Grimwood, the duo frequently blends rock music with blues, jazz swing, bluegrass, funk and a little bit of polka. Trout Fishing in America is touring to promote its 26th album, "Trout Fishing in America: Live at the Epic Theater."

Visit TroutMusic.com for information.

• Adrian Legg — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Billed as AACL's "yearly tradition of bringing at least one of the world's best guitarists to (Fort Smith)," the concert will showcase the British six-string legend. Called the Acoustic Guitarist of the Decade by the UK's Guitarist Magazine, Legg has won critics' respect and fans' love via his district, acoustic and electric fingerpicking styles. Legg's legacy has spanned four decades and has drawn praise from Q Magazine ("Astonishing virtuosity"), Music Week ("Ridiculously talented") and guitar icon Joe Satriani, among others. After witnessing Legg on guitar, Satriani called Legg "simply the best acoustic guitar player I've ever heard."

Visit AdrianLegg.com for information.

• Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Known as a pioneering independent songwriter from Texas, Terri Hendrix was deemed one of Texas' 20 Essential Contemporary Singer-Songwriters by Acoustic Guitar Magazine. She released her debut album in 1996 and is known for having impressive skills on guitar, harmonica and mandolin. Folk, pop, country, swinging jazz and blues are no stranger to Hendrix, who will be joined by Lloyd Maines, the father of Dixie Chicks singer/guitarist Natalie Maines. For years, Maines has been in-demand as a guitarist, steel-guitarist and producer. His steel-guitar work can be heard on songs by Radney Foster, Guy Clark, Dixie Chicks and former Talking Heads leader David Byrne.

Visit TerriHendrix.com and LloydMaines.com for information.

• Chris Smither — 7:30 p.m. March 19. Once a child of New Orleans, Chris Smither learned music via lessons on his mother's ukulele. Smither was taught by his uncle, Howard, adding, "(He) showed me that if you knew three chords, you could play a lot of the songs you heard on the radio. And if you knew four chords, you could pretty much rule the world." Smither, whose songs have been covered by Bonnie Raitt, Diana Krall, Rosalie Sorrels, John Mayall, Esther Phillips, has released 18 albums and seven books, and he's been involved in numerous film projects.

Visit Smither.com for information.

Additional concerts set to take place in January and February will be announced soon, according to Goodfellow.

Tickets for the concerts can be purchased at ArtistAudienceCommunityLive.com. Admission also is by AACL season ticket. Those seeking more information can visit the AAC Live Facebook page.

"By serving the artists, the audience and the community, we improve our quality of place," Goodfellow said. "We hope to leave a legacy of culture and art for future generations."