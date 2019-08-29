A “Discover Drawing” class will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Miller Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8701 S. 28th St. Anna Lewis, a drawing teacher with the public schools for more than 30 years and private art teacher, will lead the drawing class. She will cover a different drawing technique every first Wednesday of the month using various materials, including graphite, charcoal and chalk.

No registration is necessary for this free class for adults. For information on any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs or events, call (479) 646-3945 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.