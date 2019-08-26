Monday

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Meets at 7 a.m. at 4901 Midland Blvd. for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs.

Color Me Happy for adults and seniors: Held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St.

Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Windsor Branch Library, 4701 Windsor Drive. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 785-0405.

Embroiders’ Guild of Fort Smith: Members meet at 10 a.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call Brenda at (479) 806-6105.

Yoga for adults and seniors: Begins at 10 a.m. at the Cedarville Public Library, 639 Pirates Way. Call (479) 410-1853.

Laptime Story Time (0-24 months): Meets at 10:30 a.m. at Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St. in Fort Smith.

Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Teen Lounge: Back to School!: Meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

Dog Biscuit Craft: Begins at 4 p.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

LifeRing Secular Recovery: Meets at 6 p.m. at 4500 Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 434-6285 or email TWilson@RecoveryHHI.org.

Belle Point Quilter’s Guild: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Call Brenda Browning at (479) 783-8098.

St. Anne’s Society bingo fundraiser: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 22 N. 13th St. in Fort Smith. Proceeds go to help those in need.

The Calendar runs Monday through Friday in the Times Record; weekend events are included in Friday’s calendar. Items must be submitted five working days before publication to Daily Calendar, P.O. Box 1359, Fort Smith, AR 72902. Email submission to mtaylor@swtimes.com.