Fresh from his lead-guitar stint on Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Broad Tour, Grammy Award winner John Jorgenson is about to bring his songs and his music-centered passion to Fort Smith.

The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band will perform a concert to kick off the annual Artist Audience Community Live (AACL) performance season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the 801 Media Center inside 5 Star Productions, 801 N. A St. The concert will be "the best" beginning for the music series, which aims to bring in highly respected, highly talented singers, songwriters and musicians, said Rob Goodfellow, president for the AACL series.

"We are thrilled to have the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, or J2B as they also are known, open the season for Artist Audience & Community Live," he said. "This marks our 20th season of bringing world-class, live music and entertainment to the Arkansas river valley."

An in-demand multi-instrumentalist and singer for decades, Jorgenson won the Academy of Country Music's "Guitarist of the Year Award" three years in a row and was a co-founder of The Hellcasters. Other members of The Hellcasters included acclaimed session players Will Ray and Jerry Donahue; Ray, Donahue and Jorgenson all played modified versions of Fender Telecasters while recording and touring as The Hellcasters.

In addition to working with Elton John on his latest tour, Jorgenson has toured and recorded with Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Bob Seger, Earl Scruggs, Luciano Pavarotti, Roy Orbison, Bonnie Raitt and former Monkees guitarist/singer Michael Nesmith, among others.

The busy Wisconsin native also portrayed the iconic jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt in the Charlize Theron/Penelope Cruz film, "Head in the Clouds," in 2004. Jorgenson's collaborative projects also have included Brad Paisley, James Burton, Vince Gill, Albert Lee and Steve Wariner, and his signature and customized guitars have been a favorite among fans since the 1990s.

Jorgenson's upcoming appearance in Fort Smith will be as big a thrill to the AACL staff as it will be for the fans, said Tom Ware, production manager for AACL.

"We have featured John on two other occasions over the years with his quintet playing gypsy jazz," he said. "John is one of the foremost gypsy-style guitarists in the world. He's also the nicest and most down-to-earth guy you would ever want to meet, and I'm really excited to hear this bluegrass incarnation."

Within the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, Jorgenson "excels" on the mandolin, Ware said.

"I'm sure he's as accomplished on mandolin as he is on guitar, sax, clarinet, piano and pedal steel," he said.

Alongside Jorgenson for the Fort Smith show will be Herb Pederson, who performed with Jorgenson in the Desert Rose Band, a group that also featured former Byrds bassist/singer/guitarist Chris Hillman.

Pederson also has worked with John Fogerty, Linda Ronstadt, John Prine and Gram Parsons, among many others in the music industry, Ware said.

"John Jorgenson has worked with many of my favorite bands," he said.

The rest of AACL's 2019-20 season will be announced soon and, like the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band show, will be a "varied, impressive" affair, Goodfellow said.

"With AACL, the mission is to provide excellence and diversity in the performing arts for the citizens and visitors of our area," he said. "AAC Live offers a non-smoking, intimate theater atmosphere, as well as an affordable, accessible and unique experience.

Tickets for the Jorgenson concert are $40 and can be purchased at AACLive.com beginning Sept. 2. Those seeking more information can visit JohnJorgenson.com and the AAC Live Facebook page.

"There's cultural value for the community that typically is only available in larger cities," Goodfellow said of the concert series," Goodfellow said. "By serving artists, audience and community, we improve our quality of place by leaving a legacy of arts and culture for many generations to come."