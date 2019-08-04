Births



Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:





Florencia Araujo of Fort Smith, a girl, July 23.





Larissa Turpen and Phillip Hale of Sallisaw, a girl, July 23.





Haley and Rocky Makovy of Wister, a girl July 23.



Mary Rodriguez of Fort Smith, a boy, July 23.





Kyra Williams of Fort Smith, a boy, July 24.





Jessica Niblett of Fort Smith, a boy, July 24.





Makayla Harris of Ozark, a girl, July 24.





Kirstin and Dustin Cripps of Poteau, a boy, July 24.





Lyric Roberts of Arkoma, a boy, July 26.





Jozee Summerlin of Gore, a boy, July 26.





Leslie and Joshua Fondren of Mansfield, a girl, July 26.





Brandy Nolen of Van Buren, a boy, July 26.





Jackie Vanzandt of Sallisaw, a girl, July 27.





Renee and Pedro Pablo of Waldron, a boy, July 27.





Eriona Diggs of Fort Smith, a boy, July 27.





Krystin and Cristian Compton of Greenwood, a girl, July 28.





Kelsey and Boone Beatty of Poteau, a girl, July 29.





Jorgia and Bobby Goines of Ozark, a girl, July 29.





Christy and Chauncey Dana of Sallisaw, a girl, July 29.





Hillary Swink of Greenwood, a boy, July 29.





Britney and Mitchell Weindel of Spiro, a boy, July 29.





Blanca Adame-Ramirez of Sallisaw, a boy, July 29.





Marriages





The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Connor Robinson, 27, and Erin Kueck, 27, both of Fort Smith.





Dimittri Fongoh, 27, and Prudencia Tankeu, 30, both of Oklahoma City.





Dristen Misiura, 22, and Kathryn Yelle, 22, both of Fort Smith.





Rex Fletcher, 30, and Meghann LaBorn, 30, both of Fort Smith.





Larry Bernard, 44, and Amanda Gavelis, 33, both of Mansfield.





James Stafford, 26, and Renee Kirk, 26, both of Booneville.





Christopher Vanmeter, 29, and Kylie Carpenter, 22, both of Poteau.





Christopher Deckard, 35, of Haskell, Okla., and Kandyce Crawford, 33, of Dustin, Okla.





Jerry Jones, 34, of Greenwood and Amanda Chastain, 31, of Fort Smith.





Michael Brewer, 46, of Fort Smith and Amy Martin, 34, of Van Buren.





Daniel Phillips, 32, and Paige Williams, 28, both of Lewisville, Texas.





Remington Griffith, 21, and Lily Rushing, 20, both of Greenwood.





Peter Serviolo, 43, of Sallisaw and Danielle Rowland, 36, of Pearcy.





Manuel Portal, 65, and Adriana Muriel, 39, both of Fort Smith.





Casey Petty, 22, of Fort Smith and Shania Elder, 18, of Poteau.





Benjamin Spence, 33, and Kristina Moore, 34, both of Tulsa.





Dakota Evans, 24, and Sydney Biggin, 22, both of Sapulpa, Okla.





Albert Baber, 31, and Alisa Gibbs, 38, both of Poteau.





James Quinn Jr., 51, and Teri Stone, 46, both of Hartford.





Will Sanders, 63, and Patteera Kanoksuttiwong, 60, both of Sallisaw.





Casin Rymel, 20, and Victoria McCracken, 24, both of Shawnee, Okla.





Layo Stanback, 50, of Arkoma and Babette Mapp, 56, of Lilburn, Ga.





Cody Staggs, 23, and Catherine Horney, 22, both of Fort Smith.





Jesse Parent, 28, and Chelsea Crum, 19, both of Magazine.





Ed Clifton, 73, and Lori Williams, 59, both of Greenwood.





Kevin Long, 23, and Jensen Hunt, 22, both of Fort Smith.





Colby Alexander, 29, and Mackinzee Campbell, 25, both of Barling.





Ever Sarceno, 36, and Silvia Hernandez, 28, both of Fort Smith.





Gaberial Gilbert, 24, of Coweta, Okla., and Courtney Hunt, 27, of Broken Arrow, Okla.





Timothy Fox, 33, and Amber Johnson, 28, both of Greenwood.





Shawn Ridenhour, 36, and Mari Garcia, 34, both of Greenwood.





Mark Delaney, 42, and Baylea Smith, 28, both of Tulsa.





Odai Tahboub, 28, of Jerusalem and Brandy Bullington, 40, of Greenwood.





Kelly Cook, 36, and April Wade, 34, both of Dallas.

The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:



Rufus Paul, 42, and Holly Shipley, 41, both of Fort Smith.



Ashtian Brown, 26, and Cortney Beckham, 25, both of Alma.



Levi Froud, 23, of Van Buren and Jenna King, 22, of Sallisaw.



Jace Pitchford, 23, and Dallas Terry, 21, both of Poteau.



Lennon Hickman, 20, and Kyla Young, 18, both of Van Buren.



Charles Barnett, 40, of Sallisaw and Sarah Bartlett, 34, of Fort Smith.



Nathaniel Scott, 35, and MaryLee Kenne, 25, both of Poteau.



Joseph McNeill, 37, of Hackett and Jessica Hernandez, 37, both of Van Buren.



Kyle DeLozier, 23, and Kendra Chennault, 26, both of Van Buren.