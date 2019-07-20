Wonderful Wednesday with the Community School of the Arts will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., with a performance of “Cliques: An Original Musical on Bullying.” The musical presents a group of high school band geeks who get together to form their very own rock band. They suddenly skyrocket to fame with songs about being true to yourself even when mistreated. Now they must decide: when the people who have ignored or pushed you around your whole life suddenly idolize you, what do you do? The musical for all ages presents a message of compassion and hope in a pop-rock style that young people identify with.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s programs or events, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.