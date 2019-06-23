Bill and Donna (Stephens) Wright of Van Buren celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on May 25, 2019. They were married May 25, 1979, at the Assembly of God in Alma by the Rev. Herman Porter.

Mr. Wright is employed at Van Buren Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Wright is a retired elementary school teacher from Van Buren School System; she also taught at Marvin Elementary School in Mulberry.

Mr. and Mrs. Wright have one daughter, Abrena Rine and her husband Charles of Springdale.

The couple plans to celebrate by taking an out-of-town trip later in the year.