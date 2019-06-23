Births





Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:



Larissa Beckham of Alma, a girl, June 10.





Maria Newman and Cody Benson of Booneville, a girl, June 11.





Chasity Huffman of Shady Point, a girl, June 11.





Emily Price and Garrett Adams of Fort Smith, a boy, June 11.





Bailey and Johnny Burcham of Alma, a boy, June 11.





Jessica and Bryan Jernigan of Alma, a girl, June 11.





Cynthia Cardona and Armando Cardona-Palomino of Fort Smith, a boy, June 11.





Bethanny and Miles Zumwalt of Hackett, a boy, June 11.





Jennifer and James Marlette of Rudy, a girl, June 11.





Allison and Steven Murphy of Ozark, a girl, June 12.





Aimee and Philip Warren of Fort Smith, a boy, June 12.





Lindsey and Jimmy West of Barling, a boy, June 12.





Ashley and William May of Fort Smith, a girl, June 12.





Jennifer Ramirez and Michael Soto of Fort Smith, a girl, June 13.





Tanner Wheeler and Luis Garcia of Van Buren, a boy, June 13.





Tammy Gann of Greenwood, a girl, June 13.





Erin and James Carter of Van Buren, a boy, June 13.





Misty Osborn of Sallisaw, a girl, June 13.





Maria Sanchez Alvarado of Fort Smith, a boy, June 14.





Brittany and Zackery McGahey of Fort Smith, a girl, June 14.





Bobbie and Patrick Clements Jr. of Van Buren, a boy, June 14.





Delavin and Jesse Gilliam of Barling, a girl, June 14.





Brooklyn Blair of Alma, a girl, June 15.





Joanna Barroso and Henri Alexander Sabillan of Fort Smith, a boy, June 15.





Jill and Matthew Liebal of Fort Smith, a boy, June 16.





Shelbie Spearman and Brandon Segraves of Waldron, a boy, June 17.





Ashely and Justin Brewer of Mulberry, a boy, June 17.





Chelsey and Logan Colwell of Pocola, a boy, June 17.





Paige Harris and Dashawn McGill of Fort Smith, a girl, June 17.





Erica Riley of Van Buren, a boy, June 17.





Marissa Thornburg of Booneville, a girl, June 17.





Analise and Daniel Laws of Fort Smith, a girl, June 17.





Shazeeda Tyson and Charles Puckette of Fort Smith, a boy, June 17.





Miranda Jackson and Phillip Turner of Ozone, a boy, June 17.







Marriages





The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:



John Sherrouse, 21, and Sarah Cooper, 21, both of Pensacola, Fla.





Michael Meador, 27, of Charleston and Taylor Strain, 26, of Benton.





Tyler Sixkiller, 27, of Muldrow and Jena Cawhorn, 28, of Yukon, Okla.





Bryan Laboy, 28, and Irania Rodriguez, 24, both of Fort Smith.





John Knoepfli, 68, and Cynthia Clair, 51, both of Checotah, Okla.





Harley Robertson, 52, and Carmelita Parish, 51, both of Howe.





Shane Medlin, 44, and Jessica Robbins, 33, both of Mena.





Anthony Gay, 31, and Julianne Koch, 31, both of Nashville, Tenn.





Julio Lopez, 23, and Jennifer Vicencio, 22, both of Fort Smith.





Larry Wilson, 53, and Daphne Haddan, 52, both of Barling.





Carl Weatherford, 65, and Kim Nguyen, 45, both of Fort Smith.





Genaro Vazquez, 35, of Muskogee, Okla., and Lilia Castro, 30, of Fort Smith.





Tanner Rhoades, 20, and Shelby Novak, 19, both of Greenwood.





John Bread, 55, and Kendall McHenry, 49, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.





James Foster, 37, and Cammie Frost, 35, both of Midwest City, Okla.





Clifton Davis, 43, and Jona Henderson, 49, both of Fort Smith.





Christian Campbell, 24, and Danielle Davis, 22, both of Fort Smith.





Dexter Pendergraft, 31, and Sarah Sawyer, 36, both of Fort Smith.





David Money, 45, and Crystal Jones, 40, both of Norman, Okla.





James Bates, 26, and Codie Robertson, 22, both of Huntington.





Hunter Collins, 19, of Reydon, Okla., and Hannah Stevens, 18, of Lavaca.





Jonah Puller, 31, and Janelle McMichael, 37, both of Ada, Okla.





Brandon McCarney, 23, and BreAnna McCann, 23, both of Fort Smith.





Roy Pearl Jr., 41, and Lorisa Bailey, 41, both of Heavener.





Joshua Powers, 41, and Ashley Huckey, 18, both of Fort Smith.





Corey Davey, 26, and Mercedes Schaffer, 26, both of Fort Smith.





Daniel Morgan, 32, of Greenwood and Melissa Huynh, 42, of Fort Smith.





Billy Hodge, 72, and Nancy Nave, 62, both of Fort Smith.





Darrick Church Jr., 24, and Nicole Alston, 25, both of Fort Smith.





Andres Dominguez, 60, of Coal Hill and Guadalupe Talamantes, 56, of Russellville.





Billy Rose, 59, and Mary Blevins, 47, both of Muskogee, Okla.





Devon Dodd, 27, and Muriah Grimes, 31, both of Fort Smith.





James Cox, 77, and Rebecca Rainwater, 79, both of Fort Smith.





Matthew Adams, 38, and Kendra Monks, 40, both of Spiro.





Michael Mcfarland, 31, and Courtney Burrow, 27, both of Fort Smith.

The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:





James Ray, 33, and Kara Kitchell, 30, both of Mountainburg.





Joshua Fondren, 22, and Leslie Cosper, 19, both of Van Buren.





Joseph Foughty, 22, and Sarah Black, 21, both of Alma.





Shawn Snell, 38, and Traci Webb, 40, both of Alma.





Ernesto Gonzalez, 29, and Sayda Miranda, 37, both of Van Buren.





James Dukes, 45, and Ashley Elliott, 30, both of Alma.





Patrick Putnam, 26, of Fort Smith and Autumn Hawkins, 27, of Van Buren.





Kyle Suter, 22, of Cameron and Amber Rollins, 23, of Fort Smith.





Chad Brisher, 26, and Lindsey Dunn, 32, both of Mulberry.





Travis Welch, 43, and Danni Spears, 42, both of Alma.





Gary Elam, 56, and Jannie Brown, 54, both of Dyer.





Brock Hindman, 30, and Mariah English, 24, both of Fort Smith.





Donald Kind, 32, and Autumn Harlow, 19, both of Van Buren.





Cordaro Reid, 30, and Jessica Roberts, 29, both of Alma.





Robert Fleck, 34, and Telitha Hernandez, 41, both of Van Buren.





Bryan Leader, 23, and Gabrielle Silkwood, 26, both of Henryetta, Okla.





Donovan Smith, 23, and Miranda Arthur, 24, both of Van Buren.





Warren Williams, 57, of Van Buren and Deborah Dewbre, 63, of Spiro.