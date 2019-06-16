Van Buren Writers Group: Members meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call Sheila at (479) 739-6057.

Crawford County Friends of Genealogy: Members meet at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren.

John G. Lake Ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690.

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Members meet at 7 a.m. Monday at American Legion, 4901 Midland Blvd.,Fort Smith for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs. Big breakfast including pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy for a $5 donation. All veterans welcome.

AARP Chapter 5099: Members meet at 1 p.m. Monday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Ave., Fort Smith.

Lego Club: Meets at 5 p.m. Monday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

Pilot Club: Members meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 605 N. 47th St., Fort Smith. Call Sally Smith at (479) 452-7912.

Step In Time Dance Class: Advanced Fox Trot dance lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and beginner Waltz lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072.

Fort Smith Area Amateur Radio Club: Members meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Health South Rehabilitation Hospital Conference Room, 1401 S. J St., Fort Smith. Call Mike Cole at (918) 427-1431.

Cedarville Community Center Quilters: Members meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Cedarville Community Center.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter No. 1 Social: Meets 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany Street in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

Fort Smith Southside Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Western Sizzlin’, 5200 Towson Ave., Fort Smith. Call Roy Walker at (479) 926-1343.

Noon Lions Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Marty Houston at (479) 414-8649.

Alma Area Chamber of Commerce: Meets at noon Tuesday at D’s Family Restaurant, 39 Collum Lane, Alma. Call (479) 632-4127.

Miller Writers Group: Meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Smith Public Library — Miller Branch, 8701 S. 28th St., Fort Smith. Call Scott at (479) 646-8859.

Uniontown Extension Homemakers Club: Meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Uniontown Baptist Church in Uniontown.

Free Basic Computer Skills Class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave., Suite 101, Fort Smith. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 783-0231.

Crossroads Book Club: Meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Savoy Tea Co., 925 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.

Poteau Evening Lions Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Carl Albert State College Student Union in Poteau.

Civil Air Patrol: Cadets meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Building 1A at Fort Smith Regional Airport.

Road Riders for Jesus: Members meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Farmer’s Bank Community Center, 71 W. Center St., Greenwood. Call Susan Gimlin, (479) 883-5244.

Bingo: Meets 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 10203 Columbus Acres Road, Fort Smith. Call Jayne at (479) 208-3108.

Christian Business Men's Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith. Contact daveo16@cox.et or (479) 926-1951.

Network of Executive Women: Members meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at River City Deli, 7320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Free Meal and Food Pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive, Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Open Studio — Live Model: Meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Center for Art & Education, 104 N. 13th St., Van Buren.

Ladies Bible Class: Meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Church of Christ, 45 Railroad St., Alma. Call Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

Optimist Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Ralph's Pink Flamingo, 2801 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith. Call Brian McMahen at (479) 651-5479.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Emmy’s German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Civitan Club: Meets at noon Wednesday at Creekmore Park Community Center, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith. Call Lacey Klemm at (501) 209-0556.

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Western Sizzlin', 2210 N. Broadway St., Poteau.

Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.): Meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Public Library Community Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call 479-783-0229. (Feb. 20, 2019)

Bridges of River Valley: Meets at 5:30 pm. Wednesday at Fort Smith Public Library — Davis Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Email sblue33@gmail.com.

Millie's Line Dance Classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person.

Rotary Club of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: Members meet at 7 a.m. Thursday at Stubblefield Center at UAFS.

Disabled American Veterans — Chapter No. 1 Social: Meets 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at Disable American Veterans, 12912 Tuscany St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

River City Safety and Environmental Council: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 785-8173.

Kiwanis Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call K.C. Shay at (479) 353-5780.

Altrusa International Club of Fort Smith: Current and prospective members meet at noon Thursday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call P.J. Williams at (479) 675-6749. (2nd Thursday)

Drop in and Draw: Meets 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

Friends of the Library Quilters and Fiber Arts Group: Members meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cedarville Community Center.

Gore Scrap Happy Quilters: Members meet at 3 p.m. at Gore Community Building with a potluck beginning at 5:15 p.m. Business meeting follows with a show and tell and a demo/program. Bring a project to work on or just visit.

Women’s Health and Toxin Awareness: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Jan Womack at (918) 962-4333.

Arkansas River Valley Investors Group: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at El Lorito Mexican Restaurant, 3105 S. 70th St., Fort Smith. Call Sandy Duncan at (479) 262-6114.

Arkansas Retired Military Association: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 144 N. Greenwood Avenue in Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-2727.

Fort Smith Kennel Club: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Antique Auto Club: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Creekmore Park Community Building — Rose Room, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith. Call Valorie at (918) 427-3003.

Swinging Cavaliers dance: Runs 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Hug Chevrolet Showroom, 1500 Savannah Highway, Charleston. Call Anita at (479) 639-0019, Ron at (479) 629-4736 or Eva at (479) 629-8706.

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Members meet at 7 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Story Time for 18 Months to 4 Years: Meets 10-10:30 a.m. Friday at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon Friday in The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit www.FortSmithNoonExchange.com.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

Food for Thought Program: Meets at noon Friday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-0229.

Senior Citizens Committee: Members meet at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Elizabeth McGill Center, 521 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith. Call Robert Bell at (479) 783-1298.

Mutual UFO Network: Meets 3-4:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Smith Public Library — Carnegie Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 782-1411.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary: Member-hosted breakfast 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at Arkansas Retired Military Association, 144 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

New Beginning Family Ministry Free Community Dinner and Clothing Giveaway: Held noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at New Beginning Family Ministry, 305 S. Saddler St., Poteau.

RAM Saturdays: Meets noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

