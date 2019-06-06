Hobbs State Park will host the Nature Painting Workshop from 2-4 p.m. July 14 at the park's Visitor Center on Arkansas 12, just east of the Arkansas 12/War Eagle Road intersection in Rogers. The event features instructor/artist Lyshell Reann Hiatt-Blech, who will guide participants step by step. Cost is $30 per person and includes canvas, brushes, paint and easel. Participants must be 8 or older and must preregister by calling (479) 789-5000. Cash and checks will be accepted on day of workshop.

Visit FriendsOfHobbs.com and ArkansasStateParks.com for information.