Julie Rodgers jokes that she would do almost anything to see Chris Stapleton, Cardi B and Deep Purple in concert.

This summer, the Fort Smith resident will see her longtime wish become a reality, as those acts, like many other music-based artists, will be returning to the concert stage. Rodgers has possessed tickets for her three shows for weeks, and she refuses to silence her enthusiasm.

"We're finally getting closer to the concert-going season of summer," she said. "You know, a lot of people look forward to baseball season or football season, but for me, it's all about music. I guess you could say I've always been that way."

Brian Holt, another Fort Smith concert fan, also greets May, June, July, August and September as "the perfect months" to be at concerts.

"People say that everyone is touring this year; they're right on the money," he said. "Hip hop, hard rock, country, dance music, whatever. The styles of live music that will be heard in the summer will be diverse."

Rick Moreton of Fort Smith said he feels thankful that he no longer has to drive to faraway cities to see some of his favorite bands.

"These days, with such wonderful venues here in the Fort Smith area and in Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas, a person can attend just about any kind of concert," said Moreton, whose first concert was Three Dog Night back in 1969. "The old days of us having to travel so far to a big city — Chicago, Nashville, St. Louis and so on — to catch concerts by famous people are long gone. Today, we don't have to drive as far."

Following are some upcoming concerts:

• Judas Priest — 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Security Amphitheatre, 100 E. La Harpe in Little Rock. Tickets start at $22; (800) 745-3000.

• Jamey Johnson — 8 p.m. June 9 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. Tickets start at $40; TempleLive.com.

• Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives — 7 p.m. June 16 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. Tickets start at $26; AmpTickets.com.

• Easton Corbin — 6 p.m. June 20 at the JBGB, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. Admission is free.

• Peter Frampton — 7 p.m. June 20 at Robinson Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. in Little Rock. Tickets start at $35.50; (501) 244-8800.

• Twenty One Pilots — 7 p.m. June 25 at Chesapeake Energy Arena, 100 W. Reno in Oklahoma City. Tickets start at $36; ChesapeakeArena.com.

• Train, Goo Goo Dolls and Allen Stone — 7 p.m. June 26 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Tickets start at $22; AmpTickets.com.

• Brad Paisley, Chris Lane and Riley Green — 7:30 p.m. June 27 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Tickets start at $35; (479) 443-5600.

• Delbert McClinton — 8:30 p.m. June 29 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Tickets are $35; GeorgesMajesticLounge.com.

• Wynonna and the Big Noise — 7 p.m. July 13 at Temple Live. Tickets start at $45; TempleLive.com.

• Michael Buble — 8 p.m. July 15 at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver St. in Tulsa. Tickets start at $68; BOKCenter.com.

• Shawn Mendes — 7:30 p.m. July 20 at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Tickets start at $28; (800) 745-3000.

• Queen + Adam Lambert — 8 p.m. July 23 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. in Dallas. Tickets start at $60; Ticketmaster.com.

• Cardi B, Kevin Gates and Saweetie — 7 p.m. July 23 at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Tickets start at $86.50; BOKCenter.com.

• Sevendust — 9:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Tickets start at $25; GeorgesMajesticLounge.com.

• Charlie Wilson — 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Verizon Arena, 1 Verizon Arena Way in North Little Rock. Tickets start at $59; VerizonArena.com.

• Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida — 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Tickets start at $40; (479) 443-5600.

• Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds — 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Tickets start at $35; (479) 443-5600.

• Chris Stapleton — 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock. Tickets start at $39.75; VerizonArena.com.

• Rob Thomas — 8 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Brady Theater, 105 W. Brady St. in Tulsa. Tickets start at $40.50; BradyTheater.com.

• Kiss — 7:30 p.m. Sept 5 at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock. Tickets start at $29.50; VerizonArena.com.

• Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots — 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock. Tickets start at $38.50; RobinsonCenter.com.

• Greta Van Fleet — 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Starlight Theatre, 4600 Starlight Road in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets start at $39.50; Tickets.KCStarlight.com.

• Deep Purple — 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Joint inside the Tulsa Hard Rock, 777 Cherokee St. in Catoosa, Okla. Tickets start at $79.50; HardRockCasinoTulsa.com.

• The Black Keys — 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Sprint Center, 1407 Grand Blvd. in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets start at $22; SprintCenter.com.

• Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals — 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at Cain's Ballroom, 423 Main St. in Tulsa. Tickets start at $45; CainsBallroom.com.

• The Who — 7:30 p.m. Sept 27 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. Tickets start at $32; AmericanAirlinesCenter.com.

• Toto — 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Uptown Theater, 3700 Broadway in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets start at $39; UptownTheater.com.

• Jonas Brothers — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Tickets start at $29.95; (800) 745-3000.