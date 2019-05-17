St. James to recognize graduates during Sunday service

St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4916 High St. in Fort Smith, will observe its “Graduate Recognition Service” for students in Pre-K to college during the 10:45 worship service Sunday. Angela Mosley-Monts, assistant vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion at the University of Arkansas and member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville, will be the guest speaker. A reception will be held after the service.

Gospel group to perform June 15 in Cameron

Emmaus Road will perform at 7 p.m. June 15 at Cameron Gospel Lighthouse Church, 15519 Hill St. in Cameron. Pastor Danny Green and the congregation invite the public to attend.

Religion Notes is published each Friday as a free public service. All items must reach the Times Record, Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., by noon Tuesday of the week the item is to be published. Photographs submitted cannot be returned but may be picked up at the office the week after they are published. Photographs will be kept for six months. The street address of the church and the name and phone number of a contact person must accompany each item submitted, or it will not be published. Email submissions to mtaylor@swtimes.com.