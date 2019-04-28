Western Arkansas Ballet will host its 28th annual Lorraine Cranford Summer Dance Workshop June 2-7 at WAB, 4701 Grand Ave. The intensive workshop is for students ages 11 and holder with a minimum of two years of classical ballet training. The workshop features two levels of instruction (students are placed in levels during the placement class); four hours of class each day plus rehearsals; ballet instruction by Jammie Walker, a former WAB member who has toured in China and Austria with the Oklahoma Festival Ballet; jazz instruction by Francesca Martoccio, a member of the Colorado Ballet Co.; modern instruction by Julie Fiorenza; and more. Workshop fee is $475 if paid in full by May 15, or $500 after. A $50 non-refundable deposit and registration forms are due by June 1. Registration forms can be obtained at WABallet.org.

Call (479) 785-0152 for information.