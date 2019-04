The Fort Smith Public Library will host the Adult Recess event at 3:30 p.m. May 4 at the library's Windsor Branch, 4701 Windsor Drive. The free program will bring back old favorite games like Four Square, Hop Skotch, Double Dutch, Red Rover, Jump Rope, Mother May I and other outside games. The family friendly event is part of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month.

Call (479) 785-0405 or visit FortSmithLibrary.org for information.