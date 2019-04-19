Friday

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Meets at 7 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St.

Novice Bridge Game: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St.

Let’s Play Bingo: Meets at 10 a.m. at Arkoma Senior Citizen Center, 615 Poteau St.

Art Class: Meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Arc for the River Valley, 7821 Texas Road in Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-5529.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon at The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit FortSmithNoonExchange.com.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

Food for Thought program: Meets at noon at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

Grass Roots Music & Arts Festival: Begins at noon and continues through 5 p.m. Sunday at Lazy Acres RV Park & Campground, 1507 Kenner Chapel Road in Rudy.

Senior Citizens Committee luncheon: Begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Elizabeth McGill Center, 521 N. Sixth St. Call Robert Bell at (479) 783-1298.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Fridays will be snake feeding. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Mutual UFO Network: Meets from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday in the Carnegie Room at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 782-1411.

Nature Break for ages 3-7: Begins at 3:45 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Coding Club for children, tweens and teens: Begins at 4:15 p.m. at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 N. Hwy. 71. Call (479) 369-1600.

Saturday

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary breakfast: Runs 8:30-10 a.m. at 144 N. Greenwood Ave. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

FCA Easter Fest & Track Run: Begins at 9 a.m. at Southside High School track. Includes Jim Rowland FCA River Valley Run.

Easter Egg Hunt and Festival hosted by River Vall Special Needs Activity Center: Held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 12 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith.

Guided hike: Begins at 9 a.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Easter/Earth Day Celebration: Held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 4211 State Line Road in Fort Smith.

Gold Wing Road Riders Association Region H Arkansas District Chapter F: Meets at 10 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron.

Easter Egg Hunt: Begins at 10 a.m. at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith campus greens, 5210 Grand Ave.

Easter Egg Hunt: Held from 10 a.m. to noon at Rye Hill Baptist Church, 1512 Old Hwy 71 in Fort Smith.

Easter Egg Hunt: Held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Ramsey Junior High, 3201 Jenny Lind Road in Fort Smith. Hosted by Cornerstone Church.

Easter Eggstravaganza: Begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

Community Easter Egg Hunt: Held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Midland Heights UMC, 3500 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith.

Barling Easter Egg Hunt: Begins at 11 a.m. and includes free hot dogs, chips and drinks. Call (479) 452-1550.

Spring Fest/Egg Hunt: Held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Cedarville, 10744 Hwy 59.

Church on the Street: Meets at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Riverfront Drive and North H Street.

New Beginning Family Ministry: Free community dinner and clothing giveaway noon to 2 p.m. at 305 S. Sadler St. in Poteau.

Mountain Dulcimer Club: Begins at noon at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 N. Hwy. 71. Call (479) 369-1600.

RAM Saturdays: Runs noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

Easter Egg Hunt: Held from 1-3 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church, 504 S. Fowler St. in Greenwood. Call (479) 996-4374.

Easter Eggstravaganza: Held from 2-4 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive in Greenwood.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Saturdays feature fish feeding in the large aquarium. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Laser Shot: Meets at 3 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Activity dependent on availability of the room. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

The Arc for the River Valley bowling: Meets at 3 p.m. at Midland Bowl, 2600 N. 32nd St. Cost is $1.25 for Arc members and $2.50 for nonmembers per game. Call (479) 783-5529.

Easter Egg Hunt: Begins at 5:30 p.m. with Easter service to follow at New Life Church, 9000 S. Dallas St. Call (479) 484-4411.

Diamond Dance: Held from 8-10 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Dress code is dressy casual to semi formal. $5 per person. Call or text Lisa at (479) 208-1072.

Sunday

Community Easter Egg Hunt: Begins after 10:20 a.m. service at First Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 629-3416.

Easter Events: Begin at 10:30 a.m. at Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave. Includes service and egg hunt. Call (479) 782-9121.

Easter Egg Hunt: Held from noon to 1 p.m. at Fort Smith First Church of the Nazarene, 4813 N. O St. Call (479) 783-1878.

Easter Eggstravaganza: Begins at 1 p.m. at the STEAM Center at Burnham Woods, 5705 Gordon Lane in Fort Smith.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Archery lessons: Begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Equipment provided. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

John G. Lake ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690.

