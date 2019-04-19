Fort Smith Chamber announces Junior Leadership Academy participants

The following area students have been selected to take part in the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce's Junior Leadership Academy, class of 2020:

Jaylei Bolton, Alivia Hill and Jacob Potochnik, all of Future School of Fort Smith; Kinley Fisher and Ciera Sanders, both of Greenwood High School; Melissa Beallis, Macksimus Burke, Thomas Cooley, Ben Forsgren, Jackson Hannan, Sarim Khan, Lily Melendez, Lauren Murray and Truc Nguyen, all of Southside High School; Emma Mackey, Clarissa Oakes, Haris Rana, Nabila Siddiqui, Aditya Taggarse and Anna Claire Tilley, all of Union Christian Academy; and Adrian Avila, Savannah Burks, Tommy Caldarera, Kimberly Chavez, Brian Delgado, Natalie Estrada, Kate Files, Jayln Ford, Jordan Geoates, Kalia Hinkle, Kathryn Kaelin, Oscar Melendez, Jacob Raya, Hazel Summerhill and Tina Tran, all of Northside High School.

The Junior Leadership Academy was created by the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce and is supported by the Fort Smith regional business community, according to a news release from the chamber. JLA is a program offered to high school juniors from Sebastian County who desire the opportunity to learn more about Fort Smith and the career opportunities available in our region. Those chosen will get a back-stage pass to area businesses, government agencies and civic organizations. Students will also be introduced to an environment designed to enhance and develop their leadership skills while exposing them to future career opportunities. Participants were chosen through a selection process including an application, essays, reference letters and interviews.

For information, email skrafft@fortsmithchamber.com or call (479) 783-3111.

Kimmons Junior High to host family internet workshop April 29

Kimmons Junior High's Parents, Teachers, Students Association has been awarded a $1,000 grant from National PTA and Google to provide parents with the resources they need to answer practical questions about digital safety and citizenship, according to a news release. The grant will be used to host a "Be Internet Awesome" family workshop at 6 p.m. April 29 in the Kimmons Junior High Cafeteria.

Kimmons PTSA is one of only 200 local PTAs nationwide selected to receive a PTA Connected Be Internet Awesome grant from Google and National PTA. In addition to the funds, all grantees will receive a Be Internet Awesome kit to help PTA leaders host a successful workshop, the release states.

Each "Be Internet Awesome" kit is bilingual, with materials in English and Spanish, and includes a Google Pixelbook that will be given away as a door prize at the event. At the Be Internet Awesome workshop, families will increase awareness of online safety tools for families; teach families about digital citizenship and how to better navigate the internet; and inspire families to "Be Internet Awesome" together by growing their understanding of digital well-being.

Dinner and refreshments will be provided, and all families in the community and surrounding areas are welcome to attend. For information, visit and/or message the Kimmons Junior High PTSA Facebook page.

Marshals Museum education director honored by History Day Arkansas

The United States Marshals Museum (USMM) announced Tuesday that Director of Education Leslie Higgins was honored by History Day Arkansas as the 2019 Friend of History Day Arkansas recipient for her outstanding and productive efforts to promote and sustain National History Day in Fort Smith area schools, according to a news release

NHD, a highly regarded academic program for students in grades 6-12, aims to improve history education across the country, the release states. The largest NHD program is the National History Day Contest, which encourages more than half a million students around the world to conduct historical research on a topic of their choice, the release states.

Higgins began her efforts to revive NHD in 2012 by hosting an annual workshop for area educators interested in bringing this opportunity to their students. In 2016, Spradling Elementary, through the efforts of Librarian Susan Echols, reintroduced the program to its sixth-grade students. Since then, five area schools have participated in the regional competition; two have sent students to the state competition and one made it to Nationals.

“Leslie is a champion for all students,” Spradling Elementary School Principal and Fort Smith City Director Robyn Dawson says in the release. “Her passion and wisdom shines through as she works to pour the love of history into students. She inspires us all to love the past and embrace the future. Spradling is a better place because of Leslie Higgins!”

“It’s inspiring to watch these students develop a passion and a love for American history,” Higgins says. “I hope the program continues to expand in our area, and more students are able to participate.”

NHD is one of several educational programs offered by the USMM. Other programs include Constitution Week, Educator Resource Guides, Spring Lecture Series and Spring Break Day Camps. Additional educational programs are being created now and will be available to the public once the Museum opens.

Greenwood Quiz Bowl competition to be televised

The Greenwood High School Quiz Bowl team will take on Russellville during a competition televised on AETN on April 27. The teams will square off in the fourth matchup of the day; the first round of matches begins at 9 a.m.

Greenwood's captain, senior Tyler Merreighn, led the team in scoring during matches leading up to the finals and is the current frontrunner for the Most Valuable Player Award after answering an average of 13.33 toss-up questions per game, according to Greenwood Quiz Bowl coach Rick Clow. Senior Amber Alzufari also qualified for the All-tournament team, averaging 5.33 toss-ups per game. Other players were senior Hannah McAdams, juniors Taylor Aishman and Sherjeel Naeem, and sophomores Jonathan Ivey, Riley Farr, Grant Huneycutt and Ashlyn Compton. Senior Ashlyn Barton served as the team's scorekeeper, and Carrah Efurd served as the team's judge.

Southside took third place, and Mahdir Anower was named to the 7A State All-tournament team. Harley Clark of Mountainburg and Brooke Rainwater of Paris were named to their All-Tournament teams.

The public is invited to be a part of the audience at the AETN studios, 350 South Donaghey Ave. in Conway, and will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Spectators will be admitted via the main entrance on Beatrice Powell and should arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. for the first round and 1 p.m. for the second round, according to AETN officials.

“Quiz Bowl” will also be livestreamed at aetn.org/quizbowl.

Shade Trees on Playgrounds program accepting applications

Arkansas Agriculture's Forestry Commission is now accepting applications for the 2019 Shade Trees on Playgrounds (STOP) program through May 3, for schools needing additional shade on playgrounds.

Selected schools will receive five shade trees, mulch, watering supplies and planting guidelines, according to a news release. Officials with the Arkansas Forestry Commission will help plant the trees during a ceremony with students in the fall.

The STOP program application and program guidelines can be found at www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/stop-program1.

Trees are chosen by AFC staff to fit the unique region and conditions of each playground. Lacebark elms, oaks, tulip poplars, and black gum trees are common candidates for the program. To participate in the STOP program a school must:

• Lack shade on a school playground.

• Participate in a STOP workshop to be held in Little Rock on Sept. 9.

• Use provided curriculum materials to emphasize the importance of trees during the week leading up to the tree planting event.

• Involve students in tree-related projects that culminate with a tree planting ceremony.

• Hold a tree planting ceremony prior to Nov. 15, 2019.

• Be willing to maintain the trees after planting.

Names of Note

Chloe Williams of Fort Smith received a $1,000 CVS Pharmacy scholarship. She is a student at Southwestern Oklahoma State University College of Pharmacy in Weatherford, Okla.

Alisha Medlock of Fort Smith joined Lambda Nu, the national honor society for radiologic and imaging sciences at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

Madeline Carter of Cedarville earned second place in the Arkansas Farm Bureau agriculture division of the 2019 Delta Plastics Arkansas Governor's Cup. Carter was recognized by the judging panel for her vision of “Tank’s Treats.” She is a student at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

Olivia Davis of Fort Smith was awarded the Clark & Dorothy King endowed scholarship. She is a student at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Frederick Mergner of Fort Smith was awareded the Advance Food Company endowed scholarship. He is a student at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Alyssa Hoyle of Mulberry was awarded the Noble Foundation scholarship. She is a student at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.