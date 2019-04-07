Crawford County Chronicles lecture series: Begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the UAFS Drennen-Scott Historic Site, 221 N. Third St. in Van Buren.

John G. Lake ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690.

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Members meet at 7 a.m. Monday at 4901 Midland Blvd. for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs.

Embroiders’ Guild of Fort Smith: Members meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call Brenda at (479) 806-6105.

River Valley Landlords Association: Members meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Police Department Community Room, 100 S. 10th St. Call William Jones at (479) 461 3832.

Zonta Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call Judi Hansen at (479) 414-9117.

Western Arkansas/Eastern Oklahoma Beekeepers Association: Members meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road.

American Legion Ellig-Stoufer Post 31: Dinner meeting is held at 6 p.m. Monday at 4901 Midland Blvd. Dinner cost is $5. All veterans are welcome. Call John Hendrick at (760) 774-8198.

Sebastian County Democratic Central Committee: Members will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Riverfront Park Event Building, 121 Riverfront Drive. Everyone is welcome. Call (479) 414-6579.

Step In Time dance class: Advanced swing dance lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday and Beginner swing lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072 or check the Facebook page for updates.

Fort City Daystar Riders Chapter CMA 378: Meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Western Sizzlin, 5200 Towson Ave.

Cedarville Community Center Quilters: Members meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Cedarville Community Center in Cedarville.

Ladies Bible Study: Meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at West-Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road. Call (479) 452-1240.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 1 social: Meets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

Fort Smith Southside Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Western Sizzlin’, 5200 Towson Ave. Call Roy Walker at (479) 926-1343.

Noon Lions Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Marty Houston at (479) 414-8649.

Sebastian County Law Library board: Meets at noon Tuesday at the library, 100 N. 16th St. in Fort Smith. Meetings are open to the public. Call (479) 783-4730.

The National Association of Current and Retired Federal Employees: Members meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Reynolds Cancer Support House across from Creekmore Park.

Crawford County Genealogical Society: Members meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave.

Free basic computer skills class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave., suite 101. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 785-1232.

Poteau Evening Lions Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carl Albert State College Student Union in Poteau.

Civil Air Patrol: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Building 1A at the Fort Smith Regional Airport.

River Valley Toastmasters: Meets at 6:30 p.m.Tuesday in the Mcauley Room at Mercy Fort Smith, 7301 Rogers Ave. Call Max Klein at (901) 488-7461.

"Harold and Maude" showing: Begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Temple Live, 200 N. 11 St. in Fort Smith. Benefits PEO-AS scholarship fund for women. Visit templelive.com.

River Valley Detachment of the Marine Corps League and Ladies Auxiliary: Members meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Stollard headquarters, 11821 Darby Ave. in Barling. Call Robert Rivera at (479) 522-4286 or Patsy Lambert at (479) 414-4190.

Disabled American Veterans LeFlore County Chapter 63: Members meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Poteau Convention Center, 100 Pirate Lane in Poteau. Call Jim Lutz at (918) 436-2598.

Bingo: Meets 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 10203 Columbus Acres Road. Call Jayne at (479) 208-3108.

Christian Business Men's Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St. Contact daveo16@cox.et or (479) 926-1951.

Fort Smith Morning Exchange Club: Meets from 7-8 a.m. Wednesday at Calico County, 2401 S. 56th St.

Network of Executive Women: Members meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at River City Deli, 7320 Rogers Ave. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Free meal and food pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive in Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Open Studio: Artist Talk: Meest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Center for Art & Education, 104 N. 13th St. in Van Buren.

Ladies Bible Class: meets every at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Alma Church of Christ. For information, contact Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

Fort Smith Professional Women’s Network: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Furr’s Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave. Call Meredith Milam at (479) 629-5747.

Crawford County Retired Teachers Association: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Crawford County Adult Education Center, 605 Alma Blvd Circle in Van Buren.

Optimist Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Furr’s Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave. Call Brian McMahen at (479) 651-5479.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Emmy’s German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St.

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Western Sizzlin’ in Poteau.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary: Members meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 144 N. Greenwood Ave. Call (479) 783-2727.

Fort Smith Historical Society: Members meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room of Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.

Introduction to Buddhism: Meets from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday in the Davis Room at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.

Millie's Line Dance classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Cost is $5 per person.

Rotary Club of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: Members meet at 7 a.m. Thursday at Stubblefield Center at UAFS.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 1 social: Meets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

River City Safety and Environmental Council: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call (479) 785-8173.

Kiwanis Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call K.C. Shay at (479) 353-5780.

Altrusa International Club of Fort Smith: Current and prospective members meet at noon Thursday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call P.J. Williams at (479) 675-6749.

Drop in and Draw: Held from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

Friends of the Library Quilters and Fiber Arts Group: Members meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cedarville Community Center in Cedarville.

Chapters on Main Book Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Chapters on Main Street book store, 816 Main St. in Van Buren.

Albert Pike Numismatic Society: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the community building at Creekmore Park, 3301 S. M St.

The Well Armed Woman River Valley Shooting Chapter: Meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Old Fort Gun Club, 4999 Westville Road in Van Buren. Email twawarrv@gmail.com for information.

Fort Smith Photographic Alliance: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.

Fort Smith Elks Lodge: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Elks Lodge, 5504 Massard Road. Call (479) 478-1060.

Swinging Cavaliers dance: Runs from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Hug Chevrolet Showroom in Charleston. Call Anita at (479) 639-0019, Ron at (479) 629-4736 or Eva at (479) 629-8706.

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Members meet at 7 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Writers Group: Meet at 10 a.m. Friday at Mountainburg Public Library, 225 U.S. 71 Northwest in Mountainburg. Call (479) 369-1600.

Story Time for 18 months-4 years: Meets 10-10:30 a.m. Friday at the Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon Friday at The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit FortSmithNoonExchange.com.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

River Valley Community Action Network: Members meet at noon Friday at Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce, 612 Garrison Ave. Call (479) 782-7837.

All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast: Hosted by the Belle Points Masonic Lodge at 8 a.m. Saturday at 6000 Zero St.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary: Members host breakfast 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at 144 N. Greenwood Ave. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

Veterans of Foreign Wars: Members meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at VFW Post 8845, 3005 Tilles Ave. Call Charles Hollibough at (479) 783-8394.

Mother Nature Reads: Participants gather at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for story time at Hobbs State Park, 20201 Arkansas 12 in Rogers. Stories are followed by hands-on nature craft activities. Call (479) 789-5000.

Food and clothing giveaway: Begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Missions Hope Chapel at the Community Rescue Mission, 310 N. F St. in Fort Smith. Representatives will hand out clothing and bottled water. If weather permits, snow cones will be available. Call (918) 607-8632.

Military Order Purple Heart Post No. 587: Members meet at noon Saturday at Vietnam Veterans Building, 12112 Redwood Drive at Fort Chaffee. Call Jim Frye at (479) 639-2489.

RAM Saturdays: Meets noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

The Clubs and events calendar runs Sundays in the Times Record. Items must be submitted in writing five working days before publication to Clubs and Events, P.O. Box 1359, Fort Smith, AR 72902. Email submission to mtaylor@swtimes.com.