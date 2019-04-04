Season five of "Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People" will debut Sunday at Osiyo.TV. The event also will debut at noon Sunday on the Arkansas PBS TV station and at 3:30 p.m. on the Oklahoma PBS TV station. The new season will focus on Cherokee people, heritage and events, including a Coast Guard rescue drill; survival without supplies in the wilderness; Cherokee athletes entertaining high schools and NBA audiences; stories on powerful Cherokee women; traditional Cherokee arts; and more. The series and the short documentaries within it have earned numerous regional, national and international awards, including five Heartland Regional Emmy awards and recongnition from film festivals around the world.