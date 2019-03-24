A Caribbean-flavored take on one popular story is bringing students together on one big, happy note.

That claim was spoken by Katy Featherston, Northside High School choir director, when discussing the new collaboration between her school's choir students and Grizzly Theatre students. The collaboration is "Once On This Island," a 90-minute, Caribbean retelling of "The Little Mermaid" that will be staged at 7 p.m. April 11-12 and again at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 13 at the Northside High School auditorium, 2301 N. B St.

"This will be the first time that Northside High School will present a musical in more than 12 years," Featherston said. "I did a little research and saw that 'Oklahoma!' was presented here in 2002. I haven't found anything to indicate the last time there was a musical here at the school ... Robyn Fowler, the drama teacher here at Northside, has been here 12-plus years, and that was our gauge for that; Robyn hasn't done one until now."

Featherston also said she felt inspired to join artistic forces with Fowler and present an event that showcased NHS choir and drama students.

"I wanted to give the students an opportunity to do it," Featherston said. "I've always loved musical theater — I've been working with the Young Actors Guild on their summer productions the last five years. This is something I love and it is something our kids deserve to do without having to go outside of school."

The production will feature 18 Northside students. It is a love story that contains some Hans Christian Andersen-like moments, she added.

"There's a little bit of dark to the love story," Featherston said. "The story is controlled by the four Haitian gods. They are who create the story."

Fowler called the production an "exciting, fun" experience for the participating students.

"Now we have not just drama kids but we have choir kids involved," Fowler said. "All of these students are great singers and the music is beautiful. And it's a great mixed cast. We all are a mashup here at Northside, so it has worked really well with our student body."

Featherston agreed.

"This is a great collaboration and it's an opportunity to see the kind of talent we have at Northside High School in a way that we don't get to see often," Featherston said. "We usually get to see the students perform straight plays and sing, but we don't necessarily get to see them do that at the same time."

Rehearsals also have worked well between Fowler and Featherston.

"Katy is young, has a lot of energy and is very talented," Fowler said. "She could be out there in the entertainment world."

"The stage is an end-stage set up and kind of an in-the-round setting," she said. "The set up includes seated risers on the stage with the kids, so it will be fun."

Fowler also is looking forward to having audience members on the risers.

"We saw this production in Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway in New York, and it was all in the round," she said. "The production won a Tony for Revival last season, so this is good."

According to Featherston, Northside's version of "Once On This Island" will demonstrate the talent level and artistic dedication of the school's students.

"It will be an opportunity for people to see what Northside offers in the world of music theater," she said. "This definitely has been a good experience for everyone so far, so there is no reason why we shouldn't do this again. I'm hopeful that more collaborations will happen."

Tickets for the performances are $8 and can be purchased at the door. Seating will be limited for each show.