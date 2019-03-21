He's musically gifted, his talent stays in high demand and he is tapped to make his Fort Smith concert debut next month.

Acclaimed pianist/singer Tony DeSare will bring his jazz ensemble and serve as the special musical guests for the Fort Smith Symphony's fifth concert of its current season, "It's Time for Piano." The first notes of the concert will sound at 7:30 p.m. April 13 at the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., and those in attendance will be witness to a unique, impressive event, said John Jeter, music director for the Fort Smith Symphony.

"Tony DeSare is a super high-energy pops pianist and vocalist, and he's one of the busiest younger pops artists on the symphony and jazz circuits," he said. "Tony brings with him a wonderful jazz-pop combo — a guitarist, bass and drums — and they all are really terrific players.

The program will include strong performances by DeSare, his ensemble and about 85 members of the Fort Smith Symphony, Jeter said. Audience members will hear music by Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Berlioz and Glinka, as well as songs originally made famous by Billy Joel, Ray Charles, Elton John, Irving Berlin and others, he said.

"Tony will be doing numerous pieces, and there will be some surprises in there," Jeter said. "Tony just performed with the Indianapolis Symphony, and it was a huge hit. Our program here is going to be a great program."

DeSare has three Top 10 Billboard jazz albums to his name and has been a featured artist on the CBS Early Show, NPR, "A Prairie Home Companion" and "The Today Show." The New York native's music has been posted by social media celebrity juggernaut and "Star Trek" actor George Takei.

An accomplished composer, DeSare has collaborated with Youtube favorites Postmodern Jukebox and won first place in the USA Songwriting Contest, according to TonyDeSare.com. He composed the theme song for the film, "My Date with Drew," and created music for the full soundtracks for Hallmark Channel's "Love Always, Santa" and Lifetime's "Nanny Nightmare."

Also set to make the Fort Smith concert enjoyable will be performances of Tchaikovsky's "March Slave," Brahms' "Hungarian Dance No. 1," Berlioz's "Hungarian March" and Glinka's "Ruslan and Ludmilla Overture," Jeter said. Like the rest of the symphony's 2018-19 season concerts, "It's Time for Piano" will be marked heavily by variety, he said.

"There will be a lot of popular favorites that a lot of people really love," Jeter said. "The music just arrived the other day, and the pieces Tony and his combo play with the orchestra are really well-written. It's great stuff."

Jeter predicted that DeSare and his group will be impressed with Fort Smith.

"One thing our pops artists always like is, the orchestra is a lot bigger here than they expect," he said. "Our orchestra is a lot larger than when they perform in a lot of larger cities, so that's always kind of interesting.

"And this is going to be a really fun concert," Jeter added. "We're particularly excited because the way the schedule is, we haven't given a concert since January. We've had a chance to focus on fundraising and getting next year's schedule together."

Tickets are $20 and $30 for students and $45 and $50 for adults and can be purchased at Tickets.FortSmithSymphony.org. Admission also is by season ticket. Those seeking information can call (479) 452-7575, email FSSymphony@FortSmithSymphony.org or visit the Tony DeSare Facebook page and the Fort Smith Symphony Facebook page for information.

"We have some tickets left for this concert, but not a lot," Jeter said. "People are responding really well, which is exciting.

"And our recording, 'The Price of Pioneering: Her Symphonic First,' which pays tribute to Florence Price, continues to do well," he added. "It was broadcast internationally on International Women's Day on March 8, so all of this has been really great exposure for Fort Smith."