Friday

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Meets at 7 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Free Tax Return Preparation: Begins at 9 a.m. at RSVP Center, corner of Grand Avenue and 13th Street, Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-4155 or visit WestArkRSVP.org.

2019 Arkansas River Valley Lawn and Garden Show: Held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fort Smith Convention Center, 800 Rogers Ave. Three-day ticket is $5; Children 11 and under are free. Call (479) 462-8400, (479) 646-6902 or (479) 484-7737.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St.

Novice Bridge Game: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St.

Let’s Play Bingo: Meets at 10 a.m. at Arkoma Senior Citizen Center, 615 Poteau St.

Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St. Call (479) 646-3945.

Art Class: Meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Arc for the River Valley, 7821 Texas Road in Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-5529.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon at The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit FortSmithNoonExchange.com.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

Food for Thought program: Meets at noon at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

Senior Citizens Committee luncheon: Begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Elizabeth McGill Center, 521 N. Sixth St. Call Robert Bell at (479) 783-1298.

Redwork for adults and seniors: Meets 12:30-2 p.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Fridays will be snake feeding. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Mutual UFO Network: Meets from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday in the Carnegie Room at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 782-1411.

Nature Break for ages 3-7: Begins at 3:45 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Coding for children, tweens and teens: Begins at 4:15 p.m. at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 N. Hwy. 71. Call (479) 369-1600.

Saturday

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary breakfast: Runs 8:30-10 a.m. at 144 N. Greenwood Ave. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

Guided hike: Begins at 9 a.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Gold Wing Road Riders Association Region H Arkansas District Chapter F: Meets at 10 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron.

Lights, Camera, Action! Story Time: Begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.

Food and Clothing Giveaway: Begins at 11 a.m. at Missions Hope Chapel at the Community Rescue Mission, 310 N. F St. in Fort Smith. Call (918) 607-8632 or visit RuthHaze.com.

Church on the Street: Meets at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Riverfront Drive and North H Street.

New Beginning Family Ministry: Free community dinner and clothing giveaway noon to 2 p.m. at 305 S. Sadler St. in Poteau.

Mountain Dulcimer Club: Begins at noon at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 N. Hwy. 71. Call (479) 369-1600.

RAM Saturdays: Runs noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Saturdays feature fish feeding in the large aquarium. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Laser Shot: Meets at 3 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Activity dependent on availability of the room. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

The Arc for the River Valley bowling: Meets at 3 p.m. at Midland Bowl, 2600 N. 32nd St. Cost is $1.25 for Arc members and $2.50 for nonmembers per game. Call (479) 783-5529.

Sunday

2019 Arkansas River Valley Lawn and Garden Show: Held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort Smith Convention Center, 800 Rogers Ave. Tickets are $5; Children 11 and under are free. Call (479) 462-8400, (479) 646-6902 or (479) 484-7737.

Van Buren Writers Group: Members meet at 2 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. in Van Buren. Call Sheila at (479) 739-6057.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Crawford County Friends of Genealogy: Meets at 2:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. in Van Buren.

Archery lessons: Begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Equipment provided. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Vesper Service: Begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at the McGill Center, 709 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. Guest speakers will be Dr. Felicia Smith and Angelia Jacobs.

John G. Lake ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690.

