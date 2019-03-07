March came in like a lion and will likely bring warm spring-like temperatures and perhaps even a last season wintry storm. But we can hope for calm weather as spring makes its official debut March 20. The River Valley Master Gardeners will present the annual Lawn and Garden Show March 15-17. It offers many opportunities to learn about small gardens, which make a large impact on the environment and wildlife preservation.

So check your garden tools and get your lawn mower ready for spring. It’s time for March chores in the garden. Here are some tips:

• Watch the weather forecast and protect emerging plants if a freeze is predicted.

• Pre-emerge herbicides can be applied from early to mid-March on lawns to control early weeds and crabgrass. Don’t apply pre-emerge on newly seeded lawns, however.

• March is a good time to plant trees and shrubs. Be sure to remove ties and strings around balled-in-burlap plants. Cut the burlap in several places. Don’t leave any burlap above the ground as it can wick moisture away from the plant.

• Bareroot plants, those in plastic sleeves, must be planted while dormant.

• Fertilize pansies. This is a prime blooming and growing month for them.

• A general rule of thumb is: divide fall bloomers in the spring and spring bloomers in the fall. Dig and divide hostas, chrysanthemums and sedums.

• Give ornamental grasses such as liriope a haircut to remove old leaves. This should be done before new growth begins. You can also divide them now if needed.

• Overwintered tropicals should be sheared back.

• Prune hybrid tea roses. if not done already. Remember to cut ¼ inch above an outward facing bud at a 45-degree angle. Seal cut wounds with sealer to prevent dieback from diseases and insects

• Prune crepe myrtles, buddleias, and summer blooming spireas. Prune spring blooming plants after bloom. As soon as quince, forsythia, and other cane producing spring flowering shrubs have finished blooming, prune out a third of the old canes. This rejuvenation cut will encourage vigorous new growth which will bloom next spring.

• Start seeds indoors for tomatoes, peppers and eggplants.

• Plant cool season vegetables — potatoes, turnips, lettuce, spinach, kale. Set out transplants of cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower. Start planting sweet corn later in the month.

• Set out onion plants or onion sets.

• Avoid planting tender vegetables and bedding plants until mid to late April when frost danger is past.

• Allow bulbs six weeks of growth after bloom.

• If you plan to prune non-blooming evergreens more than one-third, do so soon.

Jayson McGaugh is the Sebastian County Cooperative Extension agent. Have questions about lawn, garden or other horticulture related issues? The Sebastian County Extension Service can help. The office is located at 6700 Mahogany Ave., Barling. Call (479) 484-7737 for answers to horticulture questions.