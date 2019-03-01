Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today



Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral — Madea (Tyler Perry) and her family think they are going to enjoy a joy-filled reunion with relatives, but an unexpected funeral causes stress, laughs and more in this new comedy from writer/director/star Tyler Perry. Also stars Patrice Lovely, Cassi Davis, Quin Walters, Ciera Payton, Mike Tyson, Jen Harper and Derek Morgan. (PG-13)

Now Playing

Alita: Battle Angel — Previously deactivated, a cyborg is revived, but she is unable to remember anything from her past life in this new action/romance from director Robert Rodriguez. Jennifer Connelly, Christoph Waltz, Rosa Salazar and Mahershala Ali are among the cast members. (PG-13)

Aquaman — Justice League member Aquaman (Jason Momoa) learns that he is the heir to an underwater world of Atlantis and must battle a relative (Jason Patrick) to become the leader his people need. (PG-13)

Bumblebee — Set in 1987, Bumblebee, a broken, scarred Transformer, seeks refuge in a California junkyard before being discovered by a teenager (Hailee Steinfeld). (PG-13)

Cold Pursuit — When his son is killed, a snowplow driver (Liam Neeson) vows to seek revenge on the person or people responsible in this new thriller from director Hans Petter Moland. Also stars Laura Dern, Domenick Lombardozzi, Jim Shield and Emmy Rossum. (R)

Escape Room — Six people who don't know each other are forced to use their wits to survive a dangerous situation in director Adam Robitel's new thriller. Stars Taylor Russell and Deborah Ann Woll. (PG-13)

Fighting with My Family — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson portrays a former wrestler, who gets help making a living from his family. They perform at small venues around the country, as the kids begin dreaming about being World Wrestling Entertainment stars. Co-stars Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn and Nick Frost. (PG-13)

Glass — David Dunn is a security guard who relies on his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man possessing 24 personalities in this followup to "Split" and "Unbreakable." Stars James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis. (PG-13)

Green Book — A bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) finds work as a driver for an African-American classical pianist (Mahershala Ali) on a tour throughout the American south in the 1960s. (PG-13)

Happy Death Day 2 U — Tree Gelbman learns that the act of dying over and over again was shockingly easier than the terrible danger that lurks around the corner in director Christopher Landon's latest film. Stars Ruby Modine and Jessica Rothe. (PG-13)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World in 3D — Director/co-writer Dean DeBlois presents this animated sequel, which has Hiccup learning that Toothless isn't the only Night Fury around. Hiccup then learns he must find a secret dragon before Grimmel. Features the voices of Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, America Ferrera, F. Murray Abraham, Gerard Butler, Kristen Wig, Craig Ferguson and Jonah Hill. (PG)

Instant Family — A couple think they are ready to adopt, but they aren't. (PG-13)

Isn't It Romantic — Rebel Wilson portrays a young woman who has grown tired of romantic cliches and the fortune of others. The woman is stunned to see that she in fact is trapped inside a romantic comedy, where love and good fortune are in the air. Co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine. (PG-13)

The Kid Who Would Be King — Writer-director Joe Cornish presents this new movie about a group of kids, who pool their confidence and resources to go head to head with a dangerous, medieval enemy. Stars Rebecca Ferguson, Patrick Stewart and Louis Ashborne Serkis. (PG)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part — Lego Duplo invaders threaten the safety and happiness of the Lego heroes in this animated sequel, which features the voices of Chris Pratt, Tiffany Haddish, Will Arnett, Elizabeth Banks, Stephanie Beatriz and Channing Tatum. (PG)

Miss Bala — Gina Rodriguez plays a woman named Gloria, who discovers a confidence and physical strength she never knew she had before in diretgor Catherine Hardwicke's new film. Gloria becomes more daring after being pulled into the dangers of cross-border crime. (PG-13)

The Prodigy — A young boy demonstrates odd behavior, causing his concerned mother to wonder if something supernatural is involved. Cast members include Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott, Brittany Allen, Elisa Moolecherry and Ashley Black. (R)

Ralph Breaks the Internet — This sequel to "Wreck-It Ralph" shows what happens when Ralph and a friend discover a wi-fi router in their arcade. (PG)

Run the Race — Surrounded by sports, two brothers living in a small town in the South begin clashing over their views on the world. Their bond is tested multiple times while they hold out hope that their relationship will be somehow strengthened. Stars Tanner Stine, Evan Hofer, Mario Van Peebles, Kristoffer Polaha, Gianna Simone, Caleb Castille and Mykelti Williamson. (PG)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — Ambitious Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man in his reality and meets his counterparts from other dimensions. (PG)

The Upside — Nicole Kidman, Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston star in this new comedy based on the bond between a wealthy quadriplegic and the unemployed, shady individual who is hired to help him. (PG-13)

Vice — Parts of the life of Dick Cheney comprise this film, which stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams. (R)

What Men Want — Male sports agents do their best to shut out a woman (Taraji P. Henson), who ends up acquiring an edge over her snooty colleagues — she harbors the ability to hear men's thoughts. (R)