Andy Grammer might be music’s most positive artist.



His brand of pop music is fun, upbeat, infectious, inspirational and, yes, positive. I love him for it.



Since 2011, Grammer has released nothing but great music. His music somehow has flown under the radar and I’m puzzled why that’s the case. He managed to chart on various Billboard charts, but not with the impact he should.



How could you not like “Keep Your Head Up”? Or “Fine By Me,” “Crazy Beautful” or “Back Home”? These are great tracks. So are “Honey, I’m Good,” “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah),” “Fresh Eyes” and “Give Love.”



“Honey, I’m Good” has been his most successful single to date, peaking at No. 9 on the Hot 100.



Earlier this year, Grammer was all over social media for a singalong with the PS22 Chorus of Public School 22 in New York. Grammer had performed his hit “Don’t Give Up On Me,” from the movie, “Five Feet Apart.” The clip was beautiful. But Grammer’s reaction to the children singing his song was priceless. He was humbled and in tears. I think I watched this video a hundred times and maybe shared it just as many times.



Grammer is back with his fourth studio album release, “Naïve,” an album that should finally give him credit he deserves.



“I have been labeled the positive guy for my entire career,” Grammar said in a recent interview. “The truth is, I am ... To me, optimism is a full-on war that’s fought everyday. It’s hard to stay positive when so much is negative.”



The latest album, he said, digs into the story behind the smile.



“If it’s stupid to see the good in everything, then Lord help me please, to be naïve.”



He’s right. It’s much harder to remain positive in a world where negativity prevails. Just watch the evening news.



“Naïve” is a brilliant album from a simple man with a simple plan. It offers a variety of cool arrangements, from pop anthems to simplistic songs with little production. It suits him well.



The album includes “Don’t Give Up On Me,” which has become one of my favorites this year.



The latest single, “My Own Hero,” is an outstanding track. You can see hear growth as an artist vocally and his depth as a songwriter, with lyrics like, “Will you come running when I scream your name/When the wolves are out hunting and they’re coming for me/Tell me, do I need to be my own hero/Will you come running? I need to know/An army of two, or am I all alone/Tell me, do I need to be my own hero.”



Songs on this record speak to me like no other this year.



“I Found You” and “I Am Yours” are two of the best songs this year and should become singles.

“I Am Yours” is this year’s “Perfect” (Ed Sheeran). The lyrics are pure and honest. It’s his best work to date.



