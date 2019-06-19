Here are some of the entertainment and other options occurring in, or a short driving distance from South Logan County in the coming days.

Car Show/Tater Fest

The annual Charleston Cruisers’ Charity Car Show at the inaugural Charleston Tater Hill Fest located downtown behind First National Bank. Registration is $20 per entry. This is a rain or shine event. Food vendors, fun, entertainment. Door prizes for participants.

Tater fest is named for the prominent Charleston terrain feature called Potato Hill. It’s located south of Charleston lake and is classified as a summit by the USGS. Standing at 873 feet above see level, It’s unique conical shape was formed by horizontal shale erosion. It was previously used as an artillery target that shook windows and knocked pictures off the walls of local houses. Residents have grown use to these sounds of freedom and proudly support our military. Our hill stands as a welcoming sight to all.

Romeo & Juliet

The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre returns to Petit Jean for another family-friendly production of a Shakespearean classic, Romeo & Juliet at 7:30 p.m. on June 22. The event is free but you are asked to register on the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/508553276345611/

AST will perform a one-hour adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet at 7:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, located at 1 Rockefeller Drive in Morrilton. The fun will start at 5 p.m. with free popcorn, lawn games, face painting and balloon animals. Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic dinner but there will also be food trucks on site from 5 to 7.

The fighting families of Montague and Capulet put their feud before their children’s happiness in Shakespeare’s classic tale of “star-crossed” young love, reimagined for audiences of all ages in this one-hour adaptation.

True Grit Ride

The 8th annual True Grit Bike Ride will be held Saturday, June 22 at the Chaffee Crossing HIstoric District. The evnet is a bike ride for all skill levels including 10, 30, 45, 62, or 105 mile rides allow you to commit to whichever level you’d like to push yourself to achieve.

You may also sign up for both the 5K certified run/walk to be held Friday, June 21 starting at 6:30 pm.

This is a benefit ride for the Community Services Clearinghouse.

Free Country Concerts

Joe Diffee will appear for a free concert at Gilley’s inside the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola, Okla., at 9 p.m. on June 21.

With chart-toppers like “Pickup Man,” “Third Rock from the Sun,” and “John Deere Green,” and 13 albums and over 20 top 10 singles to his credit, Diffee has little to prove at this point in his career, yet he still has a fire in his belly to make good country music.

A renowned songwriter in his own right, Diffee has hits for artists like Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty, and Jo Dee Messina to his credit. Diffie is a Grammy and ACM award-winner. He is a member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for over 20 years.

Pam Tillis will perform afree concert at Lee’s Tavern, inside the Cherokee Casino and Hotel in Roland at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.