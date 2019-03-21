The Chaffee Barbershop Museum, 7313 Terry St. in Fort Smith, will mark the 61st anniversary of Elvis Presley's "GI buzz cut" during a free event Saturday.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free buzz cuts will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other activities include a "Rock Around the Block" walk, viewing of vintage video footage and storytelling by Jimmy Don Peterson, son of Elvis' barber. Refreshments will be provided.

For information, call (479) 452-4554 or visit ChaffeeBarbershopMuseum.org.