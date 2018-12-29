Down seven entering the final minute of Friday's Coca-Cola Classic semifinals, the Northside Grizzlies seemed to have pulled off an improbable comeback.

But Bryant had the final say in the matter.

Khalen Robinson's 3-point basket from the right wing with no time remaining lifted the Hornets to a wild 50-48 win against the Grizzlies at the Stubblefield Center.

"We didn't want him to shoot the basketball, we just left him wide open," Northside coach Eric Burnett said. "It was a good comeback by our kids, we didn't quit, we just came back and made some big plays and gave ourselves a chance to win.

"But we have got to learn to play a whole complete game; we're not playing a complete game, we're showing spurts throughout the whole game instead of being able to put it all together and at this time of the year, we need to be putting a whole game together so we've just got to keep working."

With more than five minutes left, Northside (8-5) trailed by nine, 43-34. Moments later, the Grizzlies' junior center, Jaylin Williams, picked up his fifth foul.

Bryant still held a solid lead, up 47-40 going into the final minute. But that's when things really became interesting.

Northside's Anthony Travis hit a put-back shot, and the Grizzlies forced a turnover. That set up a 3-pointer from Semonte Henderson with 34 seconds left, making it a one-possession game, 47-45.

The Grizzlies then forced a turnover in the backcourt. Braylin McKinley drew a foul with 24.9 seconds left, sending him to the line for two free throws.

McKinley missed the first but made the second, cutting the Hornets' lead to one point. Northside immediately got the ball right back by forcing yet another turnover.

The Grizzlies worked the ball for a shot, which was off-target. But McKinley was in position right near the basket to tip the ball back through, putting Northside up by one, 48-47, with nine seconds left.

Bryant then advanced down the court with time running out. At the last possible instant, Robinson received a pass and let a shot fly right as the buzzer sounded.

The ball hit nothing but net as the Hornets swarmed Robinson.

Bryant will move on to the Coca-Cola Classic championship game, set for 6 p.m. Saturday, while the Grizzlies drop into Saturday's third-place game, set for 4:20 p.m.

Rodney Lambert led Bryant with 18 points and also hit three 3's. Treylon Payne added 16 points, making two 3's.

Javion Releford had 12 points to lead the Grizzlies, and also hit two 3's. Williams and McKinley combined for 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Charleston 91, Pleasant Grove (Texas) 80

BOYS — The Tigers shot 50 percent from the field in both halves as they prevailed Friday in the consolation round of the Coca-Cola Classic.

Charleston converted 14-of-28 field goals in the opening half and then made 13-of-26 attempts in the second half, finishing with exactly 50 percent (27-of-54). The Tigers also made 50 percent of their 3-point attempts (10-of-20) while hitting 82 percent of their foul shots (27-of-33).

Brayden Ross finished with 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. He also hit three 3's.

Also for Charleston, Blaine Rowland had 22 points, made five 3's and went 7-of-8 from the line, and Jacob Green finished with 21 points, going 9-of-10 from the line, while grabbing nine rebounds.

Charleston will face J.A. Fair in the fifth-place game at 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

J.A. Fair 58, Van Buren 43

BOYS — Jacori Cranford led three War Eagles in double figures with 14 points in Friday's consolation-round win.

Erlon Boose added 13 points and Kamal Polite 12 for Fair.

For the Pointers, who play Pleasant Grove at 1 p.m. Saturday for seventh place, Gary Phillips and Logan Brothers had 17 and 13 points, respectively.