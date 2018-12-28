The Muldrow Lady Bulldogs held Dewar to nine second-half points while getting a balanced scoring effort in a 52-26 win Thursday in the first round of the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa.

With the win, it sets up a semifinal showdown at 7 p.m. Friday as the 4A No. 1 ranked Lady Bulldogs (7-0) face the top-ranked squad in 3A, Sequoyah-Tahlequah, which beat Bixby in its ToC opener Thursday.

Muldrow built an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter in its win and later led 31-17 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs then ended the third quarter with an 8-0 run to build a 44-23 lead against Dewar, ranked No. 11 in Class A.

Nine players reached the scoring column for Muldrow, and three of those players had nine points apiece.

Taylen Collins, Hannah Boyett and Madison Chambers each had nine points, while Collins added six rebounds and five blocked shots. Boyett recorded six assists, and Chambers had seven rebounds and two blocks.

Also for Muldrow, Chalynn Mayes scored eight points, all coming in the first half.