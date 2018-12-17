David Baker is remaining at president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame under a five-year extension, and will take the role of chairman of Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village.

David Baker is remaining at president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame under a five-year extension, and will take the role of chairman of Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village.

Baker, 65, will oversee the $889 million mixed-use development project underway around the Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio, as well as continue running the hall, a job he took in 2014.

Under his leadership, the Hall of Fame has expanded its imprint throughout football and across the nation. The latest project, the development of the village, will result in the first sports and entertainment "smart city," Baker says. Two of the 10 major components already are operating: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which Forbes has called one of the "13 NFL game-changing stadiums," and the National Youth Football & Sports Complex that currently has four fields, with two under construction and two more slated for the future.

"David has made a profound impact on raising the profile of the Pro Football Hall of Fame," says Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin. "His leadership has created a platform for me and other Hall of Famers to use this game as a way to inspire others. I am delighted that he will continue for the next five years to make the exciting vision of what is happening in Canton a reality."

A lawyer who also has been mayor of Irvine, California and managing partner for Union Village, the first integrated health village located in Henderson, Nevada, Baker was commissioner of the Arena Football League during its heyday. At 6-foot-9 and nearly 400 pounds, he's hard to miss, but Jerry Kramer called him "pretty" when Baker knocked on his hotel room door to tell Kramer he made the Hall of Fame last year.

"This is a wonderful place," Baker says. "It is more than football and more than the worship of football heroes. We all might think these guys fell out of bed great, but what makes them great is over some sustained period of time, they have dragged as many people up with them. You can make such a huge difference in life that way.

"This has been more than managing a museum or managing an important brand. By calibrating this excellence at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it has been fun to learn what it takes to be excellent. And we can share that with everyone we come in contact with."

Baker notes there is much more to the hall's mission than recognizing the game's greats. And he now has five more years to pursue that mission to "honor the heroes of the game, preserve its history, promote its values and celebrate excellence everywhere."

He points out that 10 hall members had an audience with Pope Francis, and that 20 of them have made trips to Israel. He mentions the growth of the game's popularity beyond the United States: The Hall of Fame is staging a high school all-star game in Mexico this week, where 30 recruits will announce their choice of college.

And he observes that the Black College Hall of Fame is now part of the Canton campus.

"It is not just in big stadiums, but in parks and on ballfields, every day across the country, the passion for this game is shown," says Baker, whose son Sam played for the Atlanta Falcons. "The passion of the fans, the commitment of the players, those are lessons we all learn."

In his role as chairman of the village, Baker will oversee a massive development that received a commitment for more than $100 million over 18 years from Johnson Controls. The village will include the already completed stadium; the youth sports complex; an indoor arena; a center for athletic performance and safety; a player care center; and a hotel.

"I am humbled by the confidence that the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village boards have placed in me," he says. "Great progress has been made and I know that the very best is still ahead. The future presents even greater opportunity to make an impact that will change the game, the region and the country forever."