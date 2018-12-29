(In reference to Dec. 20 guest commentary by Francis Wilkinson titled "Trump making Americans more immigrant-friendly.")

How can you continue to print this liberal bias?

Trump's "demagogic assault on immigrants," seriously? The liberal left continues to proclaim that any assault on "illegal immigrants" is an assault on legal immigrants, and this is simply not true. "His policies, from brutalizing children at the border — a 7-year-old girl died in U.S. custody" is also a distortion, insinuating she was killed by border patrol agents. Her parents have no responsibility for placing their child in danger? Typical liberal diatribe: everybody has a right, nobody has a responsibility. And your paper shows no responsibility in publishing this propaganda.