Consider some questions related to the March 12 Marshal's Museum tax election approved by the Board of Directors (BOD). Special elections are associated with low voter turnout. Every voter counts.

I am not opposed to a 1-cent tax of limited duration, however is there a "rush to judgment"?

The city had a "good deal" some years ago and jumped on board without due oversight. Now a good man is in jail and the city landed in court. Can this be avoided or have we not learned from that sad affair? What oversight will the city have on spending? Who is accountable?

Certainly a $50-plus million facility needed a financial plan well before groundbreaking. What did that plan show for the 20-plus percent funding source the city would supply? Did some other entity bow out and if so why? Do any of the city directors stand to directly benefit from this expenditure?

If the city provides this funding will the planning and spending documents for the museum become subject to FOIA requests? Again I am not adverse to spending my tax dollars on city expenditures, but I haven't seen such questions asked. It's easy to vote yes, but difficult to clean up someone else’s mess. We got a few.